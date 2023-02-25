squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fletcher, you’re a traitor to the white race and all Southerners.
Oh, Yours Truly, if only you weren’t so unruly, the response to you would be so kind, instead it seems you’re out of your mind. A rabid racist from the very start, your writings are nothing more than offensive larks. Many a squawker has given the hint, please take your hat and coat and go jump in the Flint.
Yeah, Squawker, but if Putin wanted something, Trump would be the one shaking in his boots
Why not a Hispanic History Month? Hispanics now outnumber blacks.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show draws hundreds of FCC complaints for being “overtly sexual.” Can’t wait to see how Yours Truly will try to deflect and defend these very warranted complaints.
What is happening to our judicial system? The 19-year-old that killed three in Orange County, Fla., — one was 9 years old — had eight previous felonies in his short life, plus 12 other charges. Eight felonies by the time he is 19. Why was he out of jail? The judge should be locked up with him.
To Trump’s gullible sheep: If you gave him money to find election fraud, you’ve been fleeced. Keep drinking the Kool-aid.
You asked for it. You didn’t like the speed cameras and wanted more law enforcement stops of traffic violators. Well, how did your weekend go? Law enforcement responded to your rants for more service. I hope you got your share.
Boy, let one of the conservative talking heads or politicians make any kind of statement — no matter how asinine — and the true believers fall all over their keyboards trying to be the first one to repeat it, as if they had an original thought. We see through you boring copycats.
Big deal if a billionaire passes away unless that person has done immeasurable charities toward his fellow man. We have enough rich individuals.
Republicans are low-intelligence, uneducated, easily led. They believe propaganda, not truth. One posted that Biden provides benefits for immigrants but nothing for train derailment victims in Ohio. FEMA doesn’t respond until after the governor declares an emergency. Reading is fundamental and so is thinking before speaking. The Equality Man
Your horoscope: Beware if you and your date attend a dog show and she wins.
No, Trump will not be re-elected. Who voted for him? Those who share a direct historical and genetic lineage with the Founders. Thanks to Hart-Celler, they are now outnumbered and outvoted. It gets worse; plans are being made now to let Biden’s 5 million border crashers vote.
There are no more than five or six Democrats who could run for president and be successful. The rest are no better than President Biden. Allowing illegals to enter America with hopes of someday earning their votes proves what Democrats think of this country. It is time to return America to its proper leadership place in the world.
I ordered a burger in a restaurant. The waitress asked if vegan was OK. I asked if Monopoly money was OK.
I was prepared to serve, and I was ready to be wounded, and I was prepared to die. However, when I came home, I wasn’t ready to be forgotten.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.