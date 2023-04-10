squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As a Christian, I have stuck with Trump through thick and thin, but sex with a porn star while his wife is home with their new baby is too much for me.
Confused squawker, you must be new to town. I fully support the police beating thugs, looters and business burners anytime, anywhere. And the only “uppity” I’ve seen lately was trans-loving Democrats destroying the lives and roles of women in America. The Patriot
Well, if you called or texted Mr. Marietta with a problem, you got a quick reply to solve the problem. With the current commissioner, you are not so fortunate.
“Neither rain, nor snow nor sleet nor hail shall keep postmen from their appointed rounds” used to be motto for the post office. The new motto is “We can’t deliver mail on time nor to the correct address nor fix a damaged mail drop box in a timely manner nor catch the repeat offenders.”
Selection of the Marine Base as Small Installation of the Year and accolades cited is laughable. If people really knew what goes on behind the fences, it would be Bastille Day.
Fletcher, shall we now refer to that word we dare not say as the “w-word?” I agree, though. I’m tired of hearing it from both sides.
You whiney, Fox haters must get your news from the Comedy Channel, aka CNN.
The only thing you’ve done with the indictment of the true leader is anger his base voters. They will return him to his rightful place.
Oh, our Herald readers must just tremble at the high intelligence and education level shown daily in the squawkbox. Squawker, please. Calling out the faults and shortcomings of others while conveniently glossing over their own issues is how mainstream media always works.
In my day, most never went to kindergarten, but schools were a success. Now, we have pre-K, K, and schools filled with aids to education. Yet the value of what is being learned has dropped. Why?
I see the coroner has his full-size pickup all decorated with badges painted on the side, name, etc. I also see he has a $1,200 deer guard on it. Did taxpayers pay for that? Could have saved $20 to $30 thousand buying a mid-size truck. Only place I ever see him travel is to get his picture taken with some group, usually that has nothing to do with his job.
B.J. should keep her day job frying chicken.
I understand the mentality of the squawkbox contributors, but suggesting Demetrius Young as a mayoral candidate is one of the most ludicrous ideas I’ve ever heard. Although Lorenzo Heard is the county commission chairman, so why not put these two corrupt peas in the same pod?
Government is lying about Capitol building Jan. 6. For over two years, government has lied and been aided and abetted by the media. They’ve kept the truth on surveillance videos hidden from the public.
Chicago voted in Brandon Johnson as their new mayor. They might as well have kept Lori Lightfoot. As terrible a mayor as she was, Johnson will be even worse.
As great as you make Lee County out to be — and, I’ll admit, the county is definitely doing things right, businesswise — they still don’t have a hospital. Write about that fiasco.
