squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Whose idea was it to cut down trees around the Liberty Expressway between Slappey and Nottingham? The void left has not only created huge eyesores by exposing junk behind buildings and private homes, but when it rains, huge puddles are left behind that normally would have been soaked up by the trees. The roots of the trees keep the hills from eroding. What was the reason for it?
So, because Mayor Dorough’s house was broken into, somehow he’s the wrong person for the office? Get over it, squawker: Your candidate didn’t win. Stop spewing your convoluted, nonsensical logic.
Mr. Fletcher: I appreciate your quest to find “character” in this city, but I fear your search will include a lot of disappointment. Until we raise our children with character, that is a concept that will remain foreign to them.
Would someone please explain why professed Christians would support Trump? His actions are the complete opposites of what Jesus would do. I just don’t get it. Is it that their political beliefs are more important to them than their Christian beliefs?
Please, more stories like the one on the downtown barbers. It’s refreshing to read about young African American men who are doing good things in Albany. There are a lot more like them out there if the media would just take the time to look.
I wish the impeachment farce would stop pre-empting my soap opera. The soap opera is based more on reality than the impeachment show.
Excellent article on the young men who are barbers in downtown Albany. While we focus on all the bad people in our community — and, yes, there are plenty of them — we should be celebrating the good people like these young men who provide a valuable service to the community.
Mitch McConnell must have sold Kentucky to the Russians. They’re buying control of the legislature and businesses. Money and Russian influence will increase his re-election win with low voter support.
OK, District 13 voters. It is time for you to get out and try those fancy new voting machines all of us paid for. It will be good practice for voting for Trump in 2020. Just cast your vote for Jim Quinn while you practice.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the coverage of Martin Luther King Day in the paper. In addition to being a martyr for civil rights, his history is woven into the history of our city.
You’ve got to be kidding. I received the Monday edition of The Albany Herald on Sunday morning complete with front page news, weather and sports. I guess they can predict the future. Or maybe they expect us to be fooled into believing that we’re still getting six editions and not down to five editions a week.
It was a great day for America when Trump signed a trade deal with China. However, the same day, Democrats celebrated Nancy Pelosi signing the articles of impeachment. This was a shameful display of partisan politics by the Democrats.
Georgia tax revenues have begun to fall, and the governor wants to cut state services and state jobs. How can this be happening since we are in a Trump economy. Are there any Trumpsters out there that can explain this?
