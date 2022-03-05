squawkbox@albanyherald.com
This is Putin’s war, not Russia’s. Hearing administration officials worry about American gas prices while Ukranians die is an insult to freedom-seekers everywhere. This American is ready to pay $10 a gallon or ride a bicycle or walk to help stop Putin. In solidarity with Ukraine, Russians, Americans and Europeans must make the required sacrifice to stop this madman.
SMRs, there were 687,000 jobs created during February. Unemployment fell to an all-time low of 3.8%, the lowest since 1992, when my hero Bill Clinton was president. Go Biden.
Albany City Commissioners, you do nothing to improve our city’s reputation in the region when you declare there are not enough agenda items to justify holding a meeting. You people actually get paid money to attend these meetings. If that’s too much to ask, perhaps you should rethink your decision to remain on the board.
Thank you, Spectra, for bringing the Gary Allan concert to the Civic Center. The crowd was not huge, but the people there sure had a great time. I can’t wait for Lyle Lovett on Thursday.
Who in his right mind would attend a meeting with no agenda items? You don’t have to be a business person to know that would be a complete waste of time. The squawker who constantly criticizes the Albany City Commission’s every move needs to let it go. Your candidate (or you?) didn’t win.
Does absolutely no good to complain about U.S. Mail mis-deliveries ... obviously, the carriers can’t read. Plus, their supervisors just don’t give a s.
SMRs try to couch their racism in noble causes. They complain about anything that benefits or highlights minorities but act as if their opposition is not due to race. They falsely claim they don’t want Winfred Dukes to be Ag Commissioner because he’ not a farmer. Not only are you racist, you’re gutless and hypocritical. Signed, Yours Truly
The American Dream doesn’t come from a government check unless you are a politician. Then it supplements your graft.
I called Freddie Powell Sims’ office over a month ago and left a detailed message and asked her to call me. I’ve never heard back.
Smugglers have sawed through the border wall 3,000 times. But, yes, let’s spend billions of dollars building and repairing a wall that doesn’t deter undocumented immigrants from coming to this country, then blame Democrats for wasting our tax dollars. That Vaccinated Man
Fletcher, you’ve written many times of your “redneck past.” Why then are you so liberal and not able to understand how important it is to support the conservatives who are trying to take America back?
I guess my mail carrier had a headache or had some shopping to do yesterday because they didn’t deliver the mail. I guess they work as they want to in Albany. Got a “good” postmaster here.
The major water and sewer projects slated for Albany are so important, and a well-done completion is definitely required. Local businesses, residents and those trying to land new employees will be watching. You Commissioners had better do your jobs well or risk further degrading Albany’s already fragile reputation. The Patriot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.