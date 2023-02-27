Need clear evidence that Dougherty County Commission is wasting your taxpayer dollars? The number of people paid to sit at the Meredyth recycling center has doubled, but their helpfulness is about 25% of what it was for years. Commissioners, are you paying attention? People who recycle tend to vote regularly.
If Congress ended the Trump tax cut for the rich, they could balance the budget.
We often complain about various services provided by our tax dollars, but I’d like to commend the crew that picks up lawn debris in the city. This group has done an exceptional job which usually goes thankless. Thank you ladies and/or gentlemen for your excellent work.
The truth doesn’t cost you anything; a lie could cost you everything.
Wackapedia: “Prosperity planning districts” — Establishment of taxpayer-funded commissions who establish sub-advisory groups, who fund consultants to investigate the possibility of creating worthless objectives according to buzz-word criteria created by nonprofits for the purpose of extracting untold taxpayer dollars.
Thanks to whoever picked up trash on Eight Mile Road. It looks wonderful.
I did my homework, and I love many of the songs you mentioned. A few I can take or leave, but most are keepers.
Leftist climate fanatics are working to take away our cars, stoves and other modern conveniences, and many of the foods we love to eat, especially red meat. Some lab-produced synthetic meat is produced using cancer cells.
A week or so ago a keen-minded squawker remarked that all the petty blather in our Squawkbox meant nothing unless all Americans came together to defeat China. You better believe it, brother. The Patriot
Some of the Republicans who post in this forum are foolish. One suggested jailing Garland and Wray if they ignore subpoenas. I guess that mental midget forgot that Trump, Pence, McCarthy, Jim Jordan and others ignored Jan. 6 subpoenas. They should go to jail before Wray and Garland. The Equality Man
I’m waiting on Governor Kemp to send me my tax rebate.
Joe Biden was taking a victory lap over his infrastructure bill, and then a train in Ohio derailed spilling toxic chemicals, poisoning water, killing fish, frogs and people possibly getting cancer years down the road. Victory? Looks like another loss to me.
During the Trump presidency, your cult leader canceled railroad safety regulations that may have prevented the accident in Ohio. You can’t fix stupid.
Gavin Newsome doesn’t need to worry about Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders. I am sure she will do an excellent job. Newsome needs to straighten out his state of California. Once a beautiful state, it now looks like a third-world country.
The Republicans have boxed themselves in on some important issues. They will hurt their party when final decisions are made.
There goes governor shotgun again, complaining about the Biden administration while taking credit for funding in Georgia that was made available by the man he’s condemning. If he’s thinking about running for president as many say, he’s in for a rude awakening.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.