There’s a hurricane, and so far Joe Biden hasn’t mentioned nuking it, nor has he scrawled on a weather map with a sharpie and he’s not throwing paper towels at people. He also hasn’t gone down there and said, “What a crowd, what a turnout.” I guess he just doesn’t know how presidents are supposed to act during a hurricane. That Vaccinated Man
I’m all in for Herschel Walker to win in 2022.
Hard to believe a business owner of a pizza joint in Macon would go on TV with an ad for Joe Biden and how he saved America. She must be nuts. I know one family that will never stop at her place.
I am glad to hear of residents at PruittHealth who are happy with the facility. I visited several years ago, and the place was a horror story. Thanks to all of you who take care of our elderly.
SMRs, when this virus finally runs its course, there will not be enough vaccinated Republicans to win an election.
Biden has a plan for the southern border. How is that working? He has a plan for COVID. How is that working? He has a plan for leaving Afghanistan. How is that working? Now he has plans for “building back better.” Based on his accomplishments, do you really believe him?
So the Doublegate person that would like to be represented by a Republican and not a Democrat is all of a sudden a racist snob? I don’t believe race was mentioned in the squawk. These days, if you disagree with a black person or vote Republican you are a racist. I was going to vote for Republican Herschel Walker for the Senate, so what am I now?
T. Gamble’s article was funny and true. I used anti-perspirants for years but recently had to switch to a deodorant for medical reasons. Deos don’t cover underarm odor as well. And they must be reapplied multiple times during the day. Celebrities who think they won’t stink without wearing even a deo are delusional.
I would like to know, since Masked Man seems to be the Squawkbox expert on all things COVID, are the delta and lambda variants of COVID capable of knowing when we sit down at our restaurants and take our masks off that our table is a safe space and the virus can’t attack us there? What say you, Masked Man? We need your sage guidance.
The Albany Police, Lee County Sherriff, Dougherty County, and Dougherty Sherriff need desperately to incentivize officers to get in shape, stay in shape, and maintain skills at the highest levels. Make it a monetary incentive substantial enough that the goals will be actively pursued.
Kudos to the Republican lady from Lee County with the spot-on bumper sticker. Hey, Vacci Man, it is the masses of “able-to-work” Democrats who refuse to go back to their jobs because the government is giving them a “free” check.
The tallest we can stand is when we get on our knees and ask almighty God to deliver our people from this evil. A 30-second prayer on your knees will save lives. A challenge to all the pastors and people of this community: Don’t make the issues that impact us political, make them personal.
Pray for those Phoebe nurses; when COVID patients survive and go home, they get a win.
