Phoebe is one of the two single largest employers in Southwest Georgia. They probably have more 20-plus year employees that any other company in our area.
After their mismanagement of primaries in Iowa, California and Texas, who would want to vote for a Democrat? Their incompetence is off the charts.
Socialism resulted in the nationalization of the oil industry in Venezuela, now a failure. Nationalization of industry is a goal of socialism since socialism wants centralized planning. Look around and see what does work. Capitalism.
With lower state tax collections so far, will the teachers get a raise or will social services for the poor get cut? How will our elected officials spin this?
Do Democrats lie because they are liars or because they are Democrats?
You go, Phoebe. We are behind you regardless of people that chose to ignore your contributions to this community.
That's a pretty interesting president you Republicans have elected. He lies so often, he doesn't recognize the truth, and yet y'all follow him like a baby duck waddling after its mother. I don't blame Trump -- he is what he is, a liar and a con man -- but I find the blind loyalty to him sadly fascinating.
Another one bites the dust. The latest SMR claims I give the Marine Corps a bad name and then was stupid enough to think he was insulting me by calling me a Yankee. First of all, I am proof that the USMC is progressing, not regressing. And call me a Yankee all you want, since they were the winners, not the losers. From Squawkbox to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
People say Trump is dangerous and that he alone has led us to the brink of disaster. That's wrong. It's Mitch McConnell, David Perdue and the elected government representatives with their noses up Trump's butt that have put our country in danger.
Bo Dorough has hated and tried to challenge Phoebe most of his adult life. He has that right. But as mayor of the city, he must put aside his personal hatred and do what's best for the community. In an area that's struggling, an employer like Phoebe is vital, as is the tax money the hospital pays. Grow up, Mr. Mayor.
History is pretty clear regarding the end result of socialism being totalitarian rule. Socialism sells its unkeepable promise of a perfect society by assuming everyone wants to give up their individuality. When individuals reject becoming just like everyone else, there is no way to stop individualism other than totalitarian rule. Just look at the deaths under Lenin. Stalin. Pol Pot, Mao and others.
The senate leadership fund made a terrible mistake supporting the wrong Republican in Alabama and gave the seat to a Democrat. Now with their negative TV ads about Doug Collins, they are going to do the same in Georgia. I was undecided about Loeffler and Collins, but if Loeffler supports these type of ads, I will not support her. the senate leadership fund is controlled by Mitch McConnell.
