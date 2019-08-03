King Trump the "dealmaker" has put new tariffs on all goods made in China. With the economy slowing down, that was a bad decision. Prices will go up at Walmart and will hurt the Trump voters. If you have an IRA or 401(k), you're gonna lose money. Recession is just over the horizon -- it will be a cold winter.
I don't know a lot about Chad Warbington's politics, but it has to be a step up from Roger Marietta, who is afraid to make a decision without checking the direction of the wind. Good luck, Chad.
Mr. Warbington: On your crime and safety, one of your ideas is to “gate” parts of Lake Park so only residents can enter. That’s about the stupidest idea I have ever heard. Really. There’s a school in the area. What makes y’all so special? And you’re going to be for all of Albany? Doesn’t sound like it to me.
I don't know what kind of job Michael Fowler does as coroner, but he definitely is involved in the community. I think he would be an excellent commissioner or even mayor.
Republican corruption and their fight to prevent new laws to prevent election security continue. Two former top staffers to "Moscow Mitch" McConnell of Kentucky lobbied Congress to permit building a new aluminum mill in Kentucky which is backed by the Russian aluminum company Rusal. McConnell's preventing new election security laws from simply being presented for voting in the Senate; this will help ensure Russia can once again interfere in our election so Trump can be re-elected.
All praise Trump! He is America's savior!
Democrats have evolved and transitioned into Communist Trojan horses and must be stopped if America is to remain free. There is nothing that will destroy America faster than Communism and stupid voters.
The Greek economy collapsed when the deficit reached 120% of GDP. U.S. deficit is now 110% of GDP. When the outgo exceeds the income, that is called bankrupt. The Fed just lowered interest by 1/4-point to motivate more borrowing. Same thing was happening just before the 1929 crash. History anyone?
Many years ago, Elijah Cummings said: "This morning, I left my community of Baltimore -- a drug-infested area where a lot of the drugs ... have already taken the lives of so many children." So Trump tweets about Baltimore and the Democrats condemn him as being racist. The Democrats are just a bunch of hypocrites.
With Trump's tweets and WWE immaturity, he makes Bill Clinton look like a Saint.
Social Security was solvent and unbreakable until LBJ pillaged it to pay for Vietnam ... $1 billion/day at it's height. Recipients not only paid into it, so did their employers. Not to mention a lifetime of paying taxes and insurance premiums. Conversely Medicaid recipients have paid little if anything at all.
Mr. “Want-to-be” Commissioner: How does one think he will get anything passed with other commissioners and leaders when he has not had anything nice to say about them or the city? If I hear one more time that you have an engineering degree, as if that’s the answer to all of the city's problems, I may lose it.