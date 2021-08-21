squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To T. Gamble: No, the little Afghanistani children have not been betrayed by our current government. Are you prepared for your little princess and hurricane boy to go over and help them? I thought not. Why should they or any other young Americans do so when their own army or their president wouldn’t do so?
“A complete failure?” That would be Donald J. Trump. Of course, his cult members seem to have selective amnesia about how inept and ill-equipped Trump was as president. Biden has been president 8 months. Trump had four years. He’s hardly the stable genius he claims to be. But he‘s definitely a master grifter.
How anyone can keep denying that the vaccine helps against the virus is beyond me. As the numbers keep going up, you anti-vaxxers and virus deniers are not only endangering yourselves — no big deal — but you’re endangering others who don’t deserve it.
Would like to extend a middle finger salute to all you anti-vaxxers who are responsible for us continuing to have to wear masks and for the fact that as long as the virus is raging, because of you, we are possibly a couple of variants away from one that will not respond to the vaccine. That Vaccinated Man
I got the vaccine. I may get a side effect from it when I turn 80, but folks that don’t get vaccinated may not be around next year. I will take my chances.
I used to enjoy reading T Gamble’s column. His idiotic remark at the end of his most recent column proved his opening comment about him not being very smart. I won’t be reading his column anymore.
The ACLU and BLM say North Carolina’s anti-riot law is racist. Isn’t everything these days, according to the misinformed? No. 1: Rioting is against the law period. No. 2: To say the anti-rioting law is racist is racist in itself, as it assumes all rioters are black and that white people don’t riot.
Power Ball is going to three times a week. They just about doubled their intake when they went to twice a week, now come Aug. 23, they are looking to add another third to their income. Provided you are dumb enough not to see how you are being played to empty your wallet. They have better odds in their favor than the casinos.
Fair-weather Braves fans ... how you like ‘em now?
For the one regularly crowing about “blue” leadership, we are getting a megadose of it now in what is the most embarrassing, inept administration in history. This has become the most dangerous assembly of clowns to ever hold office. Hopefully even enough Dem voters are embarrassed enough to sweep these buffoons out of office.
If you don’t like wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, you’re probably not going to like being in the hospital on a ventilator either.
Duly noted, Monday 1 p.m., Gillionville Road, woman in burgundy Enyoy with handicapped sticker, driving, eating chicken with both hands and throwing bones out window. We do appreciate it, though. On my street, they throw out the bag, box, fries and cold drink, too.
Would you please not steal my tools out of my truck? I need them to earn a living and pay taxes, so your benefits are covered.
