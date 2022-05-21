squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.
Email of the week: “Do women ever sit back and think, ‘My man sure knows a lot, maybe I should just be quiet and listen to him’?”
The voters of Dougherty County would be foolish to remove Chris Cohilas from office. He has done an amazing job of bringing recovery money to the area after all of our natural disasters, and he has kept that group of misfits from raiding the county’s budget.
Today’s Democratic party is not your grandfather’s Democratic party.
The best interviewers are those who don’t impose themselves in the conversation: a little nudge to get the person talking, then just listen.
I can’t wait to read Rose Betit’s “semi-autobiographical” book. I knew her family growing up, and she doesn’t have to exaggerate to write about how tough it was for that family. That they grew up to be solid citizens is a tribute to their character.
The reason why all these diseases are returning to the U.S. is all these people coming from other countries have them. The U.S. had these diseases under control or terminated years ago.
A slam into the Earth — meteor, nuclear explosion, raised dust, blotted out sun — there went the dinosaurs. Next?
After four years of plague and two years of COVID, President Biden has been able to get our economy back on track with the American Rescue Plan. He has created more jobs every month than President Clinton.
Republicans, you can vote in the general election for the Trump candidates of your choice; right now, let’s focus on keeping Chris Cohilas.
Thank you for the story about Rose Betit. I can’t wait to read the book for myself. The little excerpt was more than a little disturbring. Congratulations on publication of your novel.
Nowadays with so many voicing Me, Me, Me! who can you believe? No bones about it, who is out there now for anything other than personal acquisitions?
Democratic strategists say any Democrat behind the Biden agenda “has a lot to run on” as well as “a lot to be proud of.” Proud of what, record high inflation? Record high food and gas prices? Supply chain shortages? Record high crime rates?
Trump says he doesn’t support white supremacists or Nazi groups. But they support him. Why? What do they see in him?
God, how I wish the answer to not having an abortion was as simple as not getting pregnant. You say all pregnancies must be carried to term. In that house of thought there is nothing that deals with the beforehand or the aftermath in a real-world sense. How do we get to a system that supports women, not make them at best outcast and at worst criminals?
Sen. Warnock says in his TV ad that his mother spent the summer in Waycross picking cotton. When I picked cotton in Waycross, we picked it in early fall. He says he learned everything from his mother, who had 12 children she could not house, feed or clothe without taxpayer money. No shame in being poor, but 12 children you could not afford?
That part from Rose Betit’s book you published was disturbing. I hope the book has more redeeming parts than the one you chose.
