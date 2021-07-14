squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Saw where Texas rounded up a herd of cowards and shipped them off to Washington, D.C.
To the person who criticized the WALB reporter’s grammar: It should be “the young man who” not “the young man that.”
I will never buy a new or used car from a fat salesperson. That person shows that they charge too much, they have a high commission rate and they eat way too much.
I counted 158 properties with taxes due from 2013. That’s eight years of unpaid property taxes. I don’t think the city is doing enough to collect these taxes. No wonder our streets need repaving and other improvements can’t be made except by charging an extra 2% sales tax. I wish the Herald would write an article on this subject and explain.
I sure do miss hearing the music on the Queen Bee. The new station is awful.
Liz Cheney will be hard to defeat because the Democrats, including billionaires, will finance her race. She is a great help to their agenda. She has already announced she will be working tirelessly to prevent a Trump return.
James Pratt and Demetrius Young quote statistics and percentages of blacks being arrested for saggy pants. Almost all arrested are black. They claim this proves the ordinance discriminates. How about showing us the numbers and percentages in Albany, by race, for armed robbery, assault, murder, rape, shoplifting, burglary, etc.
With the continued outrageous claims about the election, the GOP party now stands for “Gaslighting Of the Public.”
How can President Biden say we are returning from a bad economy? And he expects everyone to believe him. We Republicans know a lie when we hear or see a lie. It’s anytime a political Democrat speaks.
Gang bangers outnumber cops in Chicago 10-1. Cops are quitting. Shootings, killings and violence are soaring. Businesses are leaving. Democrat-run cities all over America are crumbling from within and failing their citizens. Will Albany be next?
Funny how the Trump buffoons keep talking of their fear of a dictatorship. I think the Jan. 6 insurrection showed that that’s what their chosen one was after. Thank God enough clear-headed people saw through this con man to get him out of office.
The Democrats are still paying people to stay home and not work. Good way to keep the country shut down, which by the way, is creating shortages of goods in the stores.
I’m still amazed at the number of supposedly sane and well-adjusted Americans who have put aside their faith, their families and their futures to follow a reality TV huckster who got his “fortune” from daddy and has never accomplished anything in his life. Are you people that gullible?
How to milk sheep: Bring out a new iPhone and charge over $1,000 for it.
I’m tired of this ridiculous Democrat bull. We need to do whatever is necessary to get our true president back in office. He is God’s chosen one, and he will make things right.
Hey Democrats, take a long hard look at the uprising and protesting in Cuba. They are tired of socialism and want freedom. We here in the United States don’t want socialism as we want to remain free from dictatorship.
