squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’ve known Phil Cody for a while and thought him a decent man. After reading the story about him, I discovered he’s that and more. Congratulations, Phil. Well-deserved recognition.
Wanda at Walgreens on Dawson Road: Thank you so very much for being understanding, patient and caring to senior citizens needing dire help in the photo lab. Our hearts were very heavy and bereaved today. We appreciate you for your support and professional help recognizing that we needed help. It will never be forgotten.
I didn’t say I would vote for Herschel Walker or he should be Senator, but a carpetbagger? Better look up the term. Carpetbaggers come from up North. Herschel Walker was born and raised in Georgia. Your white, liberal Senator is the textbook definition of carpetbagger; a resident just long enough to qualify for office yet he “knows Georgia and our needs?”
Question from Jeff Tiedrich: How many abortions do you think Donald Trump has paid for over the years? Trick question. Donald Trump never pays his bills. That Vaccinated Man
If you plan to vote for Republican Herschel Walker for the Senate, that doesn’t make you a racist. It just makes you uninformed. Walker was a great football player at UGA 30-40 years ago. But he has zero qualifications. What he does have is Trump’s backing.
You people kill me when you say the U.S. military was “defeated” in Afghanistan. Just like Vietnam, they weren’t there to “win” the war, just train untrainable people how to defend their country. Through Bush, Obama and Trump, there was never a plan to win the war. To blame Biden is ridiculous after 20 years.
The Taliban is celebrating their victory in Afghanistan. It isn’t much of a victory as Biden gave the country and millions in arms to them gratis.
Just curious: How does Fletcher writing about two Grammy-winning artists in any way indicate he’s trying to show superiority? I’d bet that I know more about Los Lobos than he does, and I know a whole lot of Steve Earle fans around here. Sounds like someone might be a tad jealous ... or just not very bright.
The two Trump impeachments were very “real.” But the RINOs in both houses of Congress (except Cheney, Kinzinger and a few other true Republicans) voted to protect Trump, not the Constitution that they swore to defend. This was even after Trump incited his cult to attack the Capitol. And he’s still lying about the election.
Wow, that “exceptional” school system in Lee County allowed its students to start school with no kind of mask plan, while in the “know-nothing” Dougherty system, they required masks. Lee is back to at-home classes, Dougherty has a low number of COVID-positive students. Hmm ... which one is the smart one again?
I hear on TV our military is the finest known to man. This is hard to justify when we were just defeated by soldiers riding in pickups wearing pajamas and carrying Vietnam-era weapons. Could it be that we have a strong military and weak leaders?
President Biden: Whose side are you and your vice president on? Your latest decisions would indicate not ours.
