squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Does Phoebe really need $2 million in federal funding to buy two mobile clinics? Isn’t it enough that Phoebe gets paid for the services it provides?
Since the pyramids in Egypt were built by slave labor, will the cancel culture progressives demand that they be torn down like our monuments in the U.S.?
I think James Pratt is a few tools shy of a full toolbox.
The Pearls Before Swine comic in Sunday’s paper was one of the most clever and funny comics I’ve seen in a long time.
I read the negative comments in the Squawkbox about James Pratt, and I’m not surprised. It’s hard for some people to accept the wisdom of young black leaders. I, though, would like to thank The Albany Herald for allowing young men like Pratt and Adam Inyang to express their opinions, opinions that are common in the black community.
Messages from the graveyard: “We sure showed those libs by not taking that vaccine. We owned them.” That Masked Man
Add me — and my family and several friends — to those who will no longer sit in long lines to get food at restaurants that refuse to re-open their dine-in sections. They’re laughing at us — as the squawker said — “all the way to the bank.” But they won’t get any more of my money. Join us, Albany, let’s hit ‘em where it hurts.
Getting my Sunday paper delivered on Monday morning is like getting my breakfast delivered at suppertime. Too little, too late.
So three of the Democrats who fled Texas and flew mask-less to DC have tested positive for COVID-19. No. 1: Why were they not wearing a mask? No. 2: Why haven’t they been vaccinated? Victims of their own hypocrisy. Serves them right.
The “true president” is Joe Biden. Trump lost. The election was not stolen from him. God already “set things right in America” when He answered our prayers. America was great long before Trump borrowed Reagan’s slogan, Make America Great. Squawker, do yourself (and us) a favor and get psychological help.
Squawker: 130 deaths in Maryland, none vaccinated. A person somewhere walked across the street, looked but still got hit by a car. So why look for cars? Why not smoke? There are people that don’t smoke and get lung cancer. Proves that not smoking is a waste of my freedom. You’re not going to convince anyone that being vaccinated is a poor choice.
Hey, Trump worshipers, the delta variant now has you in its sights. So long.
Just watching WALB’s 6 o’clock news: A report on a new supermarket in south Albany. I could not understand a word the reporter said during the newscast. This is shameful for our local TV station. The advertisers should be furious.
The longer Joe Biden is president, the angrier I get. Everybody knows the election was stolen from the true president. We who embrace the truth are preparing for his return; the rest of you will soon pay the price for your folly.
I do not approve of the Jan. 6 protest, and those who participated must be punished. However, a person said by the FBI to have “trespassed” and nothing more should not still be in solitary confinement after all these months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.