With the recent turnout of voters for the City Commission elections, and the last school board elections with a 2% voter turnout, I have decided the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County have completely given up hope. They don’t vote because they see Albany as a hopeless cause. Shameful.
Of the 8,000 voters, only 14% voted. Where were the 86% that did not vote. Sorry, B.J., they were asleep at the wheel.
My early New Year’s resolution is to stop reading the Squawkbox. It has become disgustingly hateful.
I wonder who Demetrius Young’s “first lady” will be when he is elected mayor of Albany. No matter who that lucky lady is, when that happens you can pack up the bags and shut out the lights ... this place will become a ghost town.
“Lying Joe?” What, “Sleepy Joe” isn’t working for you? I see a devoted Trump cult member is still looking for a name that sticks to President Biden. After all the lies Trump has told and is still telling from his fake Oval Office, lying is the last descriptor a Trump disciple should ever use for the man currently sitting in the real one.
YT, please cite one instance in which Mr. Trump uttered a racist remark. Be careful about your sources.
So “Dipstick” beat Fletcher. Remember who your pastors are that told you to vote for him when you’re getting fined $50,000/day for failure to do something about your sewer system. You people never cease to amaze.
Congratulations, Dip, on your victory in the City Commission race. We expect you to be a leader who will stay in touch with the people, not a yes-man for some of your colleagues.
Trumpsters don’t care that he hasn’t done anything to make their lives better. They worship him because he insults and demeans people or ideas they don’t like.
Leave it to the government to screw you. Just saw where they are raising the cost of Medicare Part B. I hope our cost-of-living raises that start in January will cover it. Probably will be a negative net. Just like higher wages but higher inflation.
What happens when YOU decide that getting out of your warm, comfy home for 10 or 15 minutes to vote is too much trouble: We elect unqualified people who have made it clear their agenda is to give more handouts to the community’s freeloaders at the expense of the few who are still paying taxes. Don’t blame the people who voted; blame those who didn’t vote.
You have said or done absolutely nothing that would make you a patriot, but you continue to be a liar, traitor and hypocrite, caveman squawker
Too bad we don’t have Trump to tell us not to worry, that there’s just one case of Omicron in the U.S., and that it’ll be gone in a few weeks. If ignorance is bliss, he was the most blissful president ever. That Vaccinated Man
Things President Biden has accomplished: ended Dubya’s useless war, gave us COVID relief money because the Trump virus shut us down, created an infrastructure program that will create millions of jobs and improve our lives, and reunited the children separated at the border with their parents. He is a great president, and he has seven more years to go.
