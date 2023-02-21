It would surely be nice for the Dougherty County Library to be open on federal holidays like Presidents Day when schools are closed and so many people are off work and could take advantage of its resources.
Plastic water bottles are so thin, and cases no longer have cardboard to stabilize the bottles. Holes are appearing in the bottles; one or two are leaking in every case.
Gays and transgender people are now dictating policy in our country, and they're trying to do the same in our state. We do not need to concern ourselves with their rights, we should be outlawing some of their disgusting behavior.
Biden’s visit may have positive implications for Ukraine, but how does that compare to the risk in leaving the U.S., already in deficit of leadership, in the hands of the proven incompetency of VP Harris should anything happen? A re-election photo op at the peril of a nation is not historic, it's stupidity.
You didn't think what? That no country on this planet could ever raise an Army large enough to defeat the 72 million gun owners in America? Fidel Castro took away everyone's guns. Look how well that turned out for the Cuban people. Hungry, oppressed and 25 years behind the times. The Patriot
Fletcher, I was disgusted by your gay-loving article this Sunday. That lifestyle is an abomination, and true Christians are not going to stand for it. We are going to put people in office to turn around this unholy agenda.
Leftists don’t fight fair: they try to silence, censor, and smear anyone who challenges their racist, sexist, hateful ideology. They’ve tried to make our entire country into their “safe space” and to “cancel” anyone who speaks the truth.
If a cure for cancer was discovered during the Biden administration, Republicans would criticize him for putting all those doctors out of work. That Vaccinated Man
Mr. Fletcher, I thank you on behalf of many of my friends for speaking out for a marginalized group that is ostracized and put down only for being ourselves. We see none of that "Christian charity that we hear so much about.
Can't the Lee County Board of Education do something about the mass exodus of great teachers leaving the SPED department? It's a shame that the children are the ones who suffer. Something should be done so the children can learn from experienced teachers and not be left behind.
I heard that John Wilkes Booth is still alive and living in the north Georgia mountains. Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to look into that.
To all of the people in the LBGTQ community: Try to set up an appointment with former VP Mike Pence. He'll work with you to pray the gay away.
The problem with The Equality Man is that he only wants to see the same things from his prospective. The same goes for the blind followers of Donald Trump. What we need are people that can select the best of both sides.
Marjorie Taylor wants so-called "red states" to secede from the union. Here's a better idea: Why doesn't she secede from the entire country and go somewhere that welcomes her kind. I think the South Pole would be perfect for her ... all that white.
