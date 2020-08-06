Wednesday Herald: a tale of two dogs. One a dangerous rottweiler, the other ole Blue Dog Sanford caught with paws in the public food bowl. Repeat offenders; time to get rid of both.
Looking at the fighting, shooting, cutting and battling in southwest Georgia, one wonders if the BLM memo made it here.
The article on the investigation of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop was quite enlightening. He characterizes the ethics violations as “mistakes made by his campaign.” But how “immediate” are his actions to comply when some of these questionable actions occurred in 1993? Of course, now he wants to “bring this matter to a close.”
Nothing but foursomes? Turner doesn’t want our business. We can play somewhere else.
"Come on man" ... half of Biden's vocabulary.
I guess the Trump campaign is trying to make up for not running ads for a week by bombarding the airways with either the same ad back-to-back or three different ads in a row. It’s like being brainwashed. Election Day can’t come soon enough to stop all the ads.
Loved, loved, loved the Queen Bee Jam Session Sunday.
Nice interview of Jon Ossoff, Carlton. Since he is so interested in fighting political corruption, did you ask him about his investigation of Sanford Bishop and his corruption/"mistakes?" Since Bishop represents our district, I am sure you would ask Ossoff to condemn Bishop for his corruption or incompetence.
Sanford Bishop, you knew and everyone knows you knew.
About the only things SMRs are good at are deflection, distraction, and projection. (SMRs, go ahead and look those terms up.) No one is accusing President Clinton of visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island. Tell me, was it President Clinton who not once but twice wished Epstein's girlfriend and enabler well last week? Nope, it was the Lying King. SMRs are getting desperate and it shows. Signed, Yours Truly
Due to covid19, rioters should work from home and destroy their own property.
To the squawker who said President Trump didn't call the virus a hoax, check the rally on Feb. 28 where he said it was. Why do Trumpers keep denying the truth when he said it?
Amazingly, infant deaths during this pandemic have decreased in America from 700 to less than 500 per week. Childhood vaccinations have also decreased during this time. Could less vaccinations be the reason? Sure looks like it.
To the squawker who thinks loyalty is the No. 1 requirement for Trump lackeys: How about a little competence to counteract his incompetence? You are a typical Trump worshiper: "Be loyal to the king, even when he is (so often) wrong." Where is your self-respect?
So Sanford Bishop is caught stealing money from the taxpayers. He apologies and blames it on his bookkeeper and promises not to do it again, and everything is swept under the rug. One of us law-abiding citizens tries this and see what happens. Remember this at the next election.
Cognitive dissonance is when you applaud secret police snatching up people and putting them in unmarked vans, then claim that having to wear a mask during a pandemic is like living in a dictatorship. That Masked Man
