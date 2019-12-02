Have the APD considered that a murder represents a successful assault? And that an assault is just an unsuccessful murder? Think about it, crime statisticians.
Congratulations, Pretoria Fields, on your anniversary. You have already brought a lot of fun to the people of Albany and southwest Georgia; here's hoping that you continue for many more years.
The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Black Friday" because it is one of the most profitable days of the year. Accountants use black to signify profit when recording each day's book entries. They use red to indicate loss.
Demetrius Young declares there is a "mandate on lower utilities prices." Yep, for people like him who've lived off the welfare of others his whole life. Here's an idea, encourage the people in Ward VI to get jobs, not sit around collecting checks. Then take that advice yourself.
You hate it for the kid who missed the field goal -- unless you're an Auburn or Georgia fan -- but what a great football game the Iron Bowl turned out to be. Maybe one of the Top 10 games ever. It had everything ... but defense.
The city of Albany doesn't want anything to do with producing solar power because it might hurt their standing with their slush fund with MEAG. A change of leadership is the only thing that will lower utility rates and maybe help save Albany from the leadership that is heading for bankruptcy.
Record low unemployment, the headline says. How could anyone be concerned about our president and all this impeachment mess when he is doing such a great job of turning our economy around? So he did a few things not quite kosher ... that's his style. He's the greatest president in this country's history.
Common sense would dictate that those Cumulus executives would be sitting around today with egg on their face. But those people live a lot differently than we do. They're probably sitting in a conference room with $1,200-an-hour lawyers right now trying to come up with a way to sue Dr. Morgan, Tara Stoyle and Carlton Fletcher.
If you are considering giving someone a pet for Christmas, please be sure the family is prepared for the new family member. Also wait until after the holidays before bringing a new dog/cat home. It is stressful enough for the pet to adjust to its new home without adding the confusion due to all the activities going on over the holidays.
Before we wrap up another great high school football season, let's appreciate the great job Coach Fabrizio, his staff and his players have put together. Not winning the state title is disappointing, but the fact that Lee County even expects to win one now is a sign of a complete turnaround in Lee County. Congrats on another great season.
I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them.
They can call it what they want and sell it to who they want, but that building at the corner of Washington and Pine will always be The Herald Building to me. My father worked there, and the stories he told were priceless. Good luck in your new building; we'll miss you being in the old one.