Another excellent column in Sunday’s Albany Herald by talented and knowledgeable Gail Drake.
City leaders, how about you put some effort in to make sure our roads are safe day and night? Young families and the elderly here are tired of your blatant ignorance of the chaos and noise at all hours. We don’t want to hear your excuses anymore. Just do your job and actually enforce the laws that are already in place.
Why were Rihanna’s halftime show dancers dressed up like the KKK?
Tune into WALG radio as Jaxon Riley answers the question, “With a bit of rock music, is everything really fine?”
Congratulations Georgia Tech alum and KC Chief Harrison Butker on kicking the winning field goal in the Super Bowl. Chiefs are world champs once again.
What happened to Tyre Nichols was a personal issue. He was targeted by those black cops. Stop blaming it on white supremacy.
Where have the jobs gone? Miller Brewery started with over 1,200 employees, and now there are just about 500. Automation took those 700 good-paying jobs, and there weren’t anywhere near that many middle-class jobs created by the technology to replace them.
Yes, Albany and Dougherty County get a lot of “government money” to fritter away on special interest groups in the community, but a large part of the money pi--ed away comes from my tax dollars. We need some competent, business-savvy leaders, not preachers, lawyers and good ole boys.
Air Force pilots with 20/20 vision shoot down an “object,” and the administration can’t describe what it looks like? Does the administration really believe we are going to swallow that?
Damn, Fletcher, you were a busy boy this past week. I have to admit it was refreshing to read succinct news stories about events happening here in our community by a professional who takes his job seriously. Thank you for your continued service.
What happened to our local Fox News station’s 10 p.m. news? Gone?
That Equality Guy, Yours Untruly and that Pat-Rat should combine forces and write a weekly column in the Herald. We readers could use a good laugh.
Is it getting close to city commission and/or mayoral election time again? Based on what I read today, it seems that way. When an election denier and vote suppressor gives advice from one who does the same and wraps it in religion, that advice is suspect. This is especially true when they are in the makeover phase.
Yours Truly is wrong. The mass shooting was linked to the cartels by law enforcement and the media, not SMRs.
Tara and Carlton certainly know their music. I listened to some of their suggested Valentine’s songs and loved many of them. I’d enjoy reading more about music from the two of you.
517,00 jobs added in January. 3.4% unemployment rate, lowest since 1969. Thanks a lot, Biden.
I wonder how many white vice presidents are in President Fedrick’s cabinet at ASU. My guess is the same number of white quarterbacks she has allowed on the football team.
Pinocchio Joe brags about creating more jobs for America, yet companies are laying off employees. Disney just announced they are laying off 7,000.
