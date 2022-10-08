So everyone on the same page, questions to city officials for published unambiguous public response: What is the city’s code regarding 10 p.m. boomboxes from partying neighbors and cars through neighborhoods at night? Is this enforced or ignored? How does enforcement take place? Is there any relief for quiet families and working people?
The first act of true redemption begins with admission of the sin. Hershel, time to fess up and shut up.
Perhaps when Herschel Walker is in a low-speed chase with GSP on I-285, Republicans will realize that he has real disqualifying issues. Probably not. After all, he and the Kool-Aid crowd believe his claims of redemption cover all indiscretions and crimes past, present and future.
How many “baby-mamas” does Herschel have?
My girlfriend said she wanted to walk down the aisle, so I sent her grocery shopping.
If Biden had just stayed in the basement, we would all be a lot better off at this point in time.
From your Mom: Just because the other kids do is not a good reason. It is not OK to lie, misuse charitable funds, abuse a spouse, fail to support all your children, and pay for an abortion while condemning others. So Republicans what do you value? This is the standard you set for America.
“Blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of the truth.” — Albert Einstein
Saudi’s cut oil prices for Europe, hike them for U.S. With an ally like Saudi Arabia, who needs enemies?
USSR’s Putin is threatening the world with nuclear war and Biden does not know how to handle the situation nor does he have the ability to handle it. No country is afraid or respectful of us with Biden as president.
When in God’s name is Congress, Democrats and Republicans, going to start taking care of its people instead of enriching themselves?
So, Republicans, you still want to claim Democrats are the big liars in this country? You continue to support a man who opposes all abortions — except the one he paid for — then lies about it until their was too much proof, then said Democrats didn’t believe in redemption or forgiveness. This man is worse than a Dumpster fire. A Trump man, indeed.
So America is firing teachers because students fail their tests? It’s easier to fire the teacher than to get students to study to make good grades. America has really been dumbed down.
I hope it rains soon, but not until after the Honey Jam Sunday. Can’t wait.
I don’t know where the Buckhead Saloon is going, but I sure wish Pat-Riot would go with them.
How many intelligent voters in Georgia will not vote for Herschel? Or how many intelligent voters are there in the state of Georgia ?
We have a shortage of teachers, police and border agents. Let’s hire 87,000 IRS agents and fix everything.
Republicans lie so easily because they know their audience is stupid enough to believe them. The latest liar said there were 16 major hurricanes between 1916 and 1965 and only 6 from 1965 to now. A simple Google search will show you that 19 of the 20 costliest hurricanes have occurred since 1965. I’m sure Ian will reshape that list. The Equality Man
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.