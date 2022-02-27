squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I agree, Carlton, probably because I’m getting older. Even my sons show disdain for the elderly. When I was younger I didn’t give much thought to the elderly, but I never treated them with the disrespect I see now.
It seems we now have three political parties: the Democrats, the Republican Party of Reagan and Bush (which has become a very small group), and the Trumpers.
You’re right, Squawker, Biden is a calm President, but he’s also missing in action.
I went over to Tifton to see the premier of “Gasoline Alley, and it was a really fun evening. The people of Tifton were so excited about the movie that showcases their town, and the stars and producers who made it happen were gracious and engaging. And the movie wasn’t too shabby, either. A great night.
Albany “leaders:” Take a look around. There’s good stuff going on all around us. You’re in office to make some of that happen here. We just don’t see it happening.
If you help someone when they’re in trouble, they will remember you when they’re in trouble again.
That new Coke plant in Tifton is absolutely amazing. Why didn’t Albany, which would probably have made more logistical sense, get in the running for that business? Looks like our economic development folks were asleep at the wheel again.
The greatest respect and prayers go out to Ukrainian pilot “the Ghost,” the first modern-day ace, and to all the Ukrainian Marines for their heroic success and sacrifice defending their homeland from the filthy Russians. The active and retired American military community and their families stand with you. The Patriot
Pettiness and envy speak volumes about a person.
Embedded news reporters in Vietnam and Afghanistan gave us an idea of what real war is like, but this latest power grab by Putin is playing out in real time on social media. How can the rest of the world allow this tyrant to take the lives of so many innocent people?
Great article about Horace King the bridge builder.
It is beyond ignorant to want to “have a month of white history.” History has always been about white people to the exclusion of Native Indians, African and Asian Americans, and other people of color. I guess the squawker missed that in his/her school. To be clear, black history is every day, not just one month.
Guess what, America, you can actually drink tap water in most places.
Is there anyone else out there that thinks the federal money going to the city and to ASU should be spent on the age-old problem of our sewage system?
John Kerry is more concerned the focus will be taken off climate control issues rather than people getting killed during the Ukraine invasion.
To the squawker on having a month for white history: How about the other 11 months of the year? One month of 28 days, and you are off on your usual tangent. It is history that you don’t want talked about or to be allowed in school curriculums. You can deny facts, but you can’t change them. Your hood just came off, again.
With conflict going on in the world right now, I am glad our defeated former WWE president is in retirement.
