Trump's philosophy of the economy is to focus and claim credit for short-term gain and make others deal with the unavoidable consequences from gutting environmental and financial regulations and increasing the deficit.
Alan Mauldin's story about the ex-gang member scared the hell out of me. If that person is legit, he offered some eye-opening comments.
Thank you, sergeant major, for your service. God speed as you move into the next phase of your life.
Donald Trump ain't no angel and he ain't no god, but the best is he ain't no Hillary Clinton.
That litter index in The Herald must be about another Albany. Judy Bowles wants us to believe that litter is not rampant in Albany? She needs to get out a whole lot more.
As we think about the tragic end to Judge Stephen Goss' life, let's not forget all the good things he did for Albany and the state of Georgia. May God be with his soul and with his family.
The most common words people misuse: two, to, too, there, their, they're and racist.
I agree with Carlton Fletcher. Tommy Postell did do a lot for the people in his ward while serving on the commission. But his bullying tactics were unprofessional and demeaned the office he held.
Thou shalt not kill. You shall not murder is a moral imperative included as one of the Ten Commandments in the Torah. The imperative to not kill is in the context of unlawful killing resulting in bloodguilt. It definitely does not apply to killing for cause.
Squawker, your comment "I promise you we can live without guns" is absolute ignorance. Every country that has ever disarmed its citizens has committed genocide against some segment of the population. Over 180 million killed in the 20th century.
Tracy Taylor: So everyone should be carrying around a gun, huh? Thank you for making your asinine comment to a Herald reporter. That's one name I can scratch off the long list of people running for mayor.
Recently, I ordered a chili dog with mustard and onions at a fast food place. The girl asked me if I wanted chili on that. How do they think they are worth $15 per hour?
I know all you big strong men have to carry those big strong guns to compensate for your inadequacies. But, please, point them away from people. If y'all are together measuring for the biggest gun contest, though, by all means point them at each other.
Business owners: Please screen the people you hire. When I get poor or rude customer service, I don't go back into your establishment.
History records that modern humans are descended from Cro-Magnon, Peking Man, Neanderthal, etc. There is evidence that some of them still survive now. They wet public toilet seats.
China wants to mine for many rare earth metals abundant in Greenland. Trump wants to stop them. So what names did he call her, Ms. CNN Brain Spurs?
Looky here now. If I can't get pre-licked ice cream, I just won't buy any ice cream.
Sex and golf are the two things you can enjoy even if you're not good at 'em.
Yeah the market does go down every now and then, but it always goes back up the next day or two. You never mention that do you, squawker?