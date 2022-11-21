squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Scott Ludwig, it’s obvious you consider yourself clever, but your repetitive attacks of the former president reveal you as the one-trick pony you are. Oh, and by the way, that’s not a compliment.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Scott Ludwig, it’s obvious you consider yourself clever, but your repetitive attacks of the former president reveal you as the one-trick pony you are. Oh, and by the way, that’s not a compliment.
I wonder if those Georgia Bulldogs fans still think the Bulldogs should have kept Mark Richt as their head coach.
“Gaslighting” — Government bureaucrats, politicians, media, corporations, evil people in power defraud, propagandize, brainwash, and try to convince you that their lies are true and factual as opposed to what you have observed and know.
I love my free speech.
It’s comical that some low-intelligence SMR wants to criticize Sen. Warnock. Perhaps that SMR would be more impressed with Warnock’s speaking ability if he told us why he would rather be a werewolf and not a vampire. I’m sure the one thing this SMR has in common with Herschel Walker is that neither graduated college. Signed, Yours Truly
Forgiveness doesn’t change the past, but it enables the potential for progress in the future.
I was happy to see that we now have adult leadership in the House of Representatives at least. The rest of the federal government is still bent on turning the country into socialism, but it won’t be easy for them now. We may have gridlock, but that’s better than the Democratic disaster of the past two years.
Maybe with new focus on the Herald, we can get our paper delivered.
New country song: “How Can I Miss You When You Won’t Go Away?”
If the court ruling allowing Saturday voting in the Senate runoff stands, it would clearly be intentional voter suppression if the Dougherty County Election Board did not approve and allow it.
Hershel Walker is not perfect. Neither am I. Having a more balanced Senate will benefit all Americans.
We are seeing real profiles in courage, right? Pence comes out now speaking of Trump endangering his family on Jan. 6. Trump endangered the entire country. Some would see that as courageous others will see it as your sworn duty. Just another Trumpster grifting, selling their reputation-cleansing book, setting themselves up to run for the next office.
Hey Trumpsters, I think the big guy upstairs doesn’t like it when you worship false idols.
The only things that will keep Trump out of Republicanville: A. Law Enforcement (Atlanta D.A.) B. Eating too many Big Macs C. Moderate voters (he is afraid of them).
Pelosi didn’t mention President Trump because she did not serve beside him at all. All she did was screw him at every chance she had. But there is a place in hell for her. She can fool her fellow democrats, but God has special plans for her and isn’t fooled.
Trump now can only get interviews from radio talk shows hosts who have been kicked off AM radio.
There should be some kind of IQ test a person has to pass to get in the House, Senate or executive branch of the government. That would not only end Herschel Walker’s run, it would send a lot of people home ... starting with the occupant of the White House, followed by Greene, Williams, Cruz and so many others.
With Trump running again Biden is a shoe-in to win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.