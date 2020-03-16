Just when we thought the world couldn't get any crazier, it went insane.
I am not a psychic, but I predict that after the Democrats will screw Bernie out of the nomination like they did in 2016, and he and his followers will split from the Democrats and refuse to vote for Biden. Four more years.
To the person who thinks people over 60 are too old to vote: I’m 62. Still training and showing horses. Still working and am good at my job. I walk and jog. I’ve run the Snickers half-marathon twice. I have two college degrees. And you think I shouldn’t vote?
Reading the comments from Phoebe's CEO, I feel much better about how this virus is being taken seriously and the active attempt to control it locally. Thank you.
Every so often, a squawker comes along who mistakenly fancies himself a real sage bent on enlightening all of us poor dummies. After their brief run at self-worship, they run out of clever little things to say. Hopefully, that will soon happen and this forum can get back to meaningful discussions. You are nowhere near as clever as you think and using a pseudonym so people will know it is you every time is tacky. Richard Saunders you are not.
Boy, there definitely is a new sheriff in town at Phoebe. Scott Steiner seems to care about this community.
Squawker, the Democratic machine in Florida knew all about Andrew Gillium way before the election. They were just hoping to get him elected then start the expected spin control to deal with his dark behavior, much like they did with Hillary Clinton. Except she had the FBI and State Department doing her spin work.
Oh, please. Trump already has his henchmen (Moscow Mitch, Graham, DC Doug, Pence, to name a few) in place to do his bidding. If Trump truly is “the chosen one,” what could possibly happen to him that is not God’s will?
Can someone explain how Joe Biden could protect us from coronavirus when he gets it confused with Ebola? I don’t think Biden has a clue what coronavirus is and how serious it is.
How in the world did Aspire get rental property in the illustrious Rawson Circle Historical District? There does not appear to be any supervision for the people living in the apartments.
With the media pushing this witch hunt and frightening everyone regarding this virus ... it's destroying our economy and closing everything to harm Trump. That Democrat Bill Maher said it would be worth it for the country to go down as long as Trump doesn't get re-elected. I hope on election day folks remember this BS.
Biden has had his mouth at the public trough in Washington for 36 years (16,060 days), and now all of a sudden he wants to fix the problems he created ... politics at its worse.
Why does the city of Albany insist on using Facebook for making urgent announcements, particularly, about the coronavirus? All of its citizens do not want to share personal information on social media.
I hate it when people act intellectual and talk about Mozart when they have never seen one of his paintings.
Really interesting story about the coin collector, Mr. Anderson. But is a coin show wise now?
