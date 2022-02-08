squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Are you kidding me? Four county commissioners, for no reason other than race, almost cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars?! Thank you, Anthony Jones, for coming to your senses. You other three may think you’re helping some great cause, but you’re doing so with my money. If you want to pimoney away, use your own.
So Sanford Bishop got more money for the Sherrods? It’s not enough that they’ve already taken American taxpayers for literally millions of dollars, now they get another few hundred thousand to operate their “farm?” I guess they’ll ride the racism train to the end of the line, and we’ll pay for the tickets.
Deerfield Windsor — the next Riverview Academy. Tuition rising every year, enrollment tanking, same product. Elitist attitudes have crushed one of the last reasons to move to Albany.
Beware of people who call and claim to be from AT&T or DirecTV. They will say your internet has been compromised, and then ask you to go to your computer so they can guide you through the solution to your problem. They sound legitimate and will know certain info about you. It’s a scam. They called me today and a friend two weeks ago.
Thanks so much for publishing 6 things to do in the Albany area this past weekend. We purchased tickets for Annie at Thomasville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, and we were not disappointed. The kids did an outstanding job. Looking forward to more things to do in the Albany area.
“The chickens guarding the henhouse?” I think the squawker meant the fox guarding the henhouse. Anyway, get over it. Your candidates lost. Instead of throwing shade at the two new commissioners, why not give them the same chance that the outgoing ones were given when they were elected?
I just realized you’re probably the person who ran against Fowler and lost. Whoever you are, stop complaining and focus on your own life.
Before allowing this corrupt pack of politicians to get us into another war, remember: Most women say there is no greater pain than to bear a child. I say there is no greater pain than to bury one.
Want to stop drunk drivers from killing sober drivers? Ban sober drivers from driving. That’s how gun control works.
Squawker, first responders have about the same working conditions and a lot more dangerous as the coroner, and their compensation in no way compares to his.
Squawker, your Democratic Party has had the market cornered on lying, misinformation, and dirty politics. Republicans are simply fighting fire with fire. Something you Democrats can’t handle — rules for thee not for me.
Peter Schweiser wrote a book “Red Handed” that outlines the Chinese Communist government controlling top members of both Republican and Democratic members of Congress.
You people b--ching in the Squawkbox every day in no way help with our problems. As a matter of fact, you add to them. How about doing something constructive?
Nice going, Carlton. You got a nice vacation at the beach, and because you wrote an article in the paper, you get to write off your entire trip.
