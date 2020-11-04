squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’ve noticed that everyone who owns a boat seems to be a Trump supporter. That is because there is currently no government program to give boats away. You actually have to work to own a boat.
They have already found fraud at the polls in Georgia. What a surprise. This is a very big thing. I trust the head precinct manager will be prosecuted and serve time in jail.
Watching this crazy election news, I am amazed at the networks always saying the “college-educated” vote is going for Democrats and the working class for Republicans. Almost everyone I know with a college degree votes Republican. And since when has the working class become second-class citizens?
Kelly Loeffler didn’t have to fly into Albany on Election Day, but she did. Remember that for the runoff.
Polling is as useless as a milk bucket under a bull.
We’re seeing how mail is getting stashed in a room in Miami. We learn more just how the postal service is behind the times. It is time for the president to take the postal service out of government management and turn it over to a private firm. Get rid of those that don’t work and put them on the unemployment line. Albany has several of them. The postal service is antiquated.
I’d like to thank the YMCA for honoring Ms. Shiloh. She was always a bright spot for the Y, and I already miss her.
I hate the spending of taxpayer money, too. But having an outside assessment of your department, business or agency can help improve it. You can’t always see what is successful and may not have time or the staff to observe, question, or evaluate many similar operating facilities throughout the U.S. Professional outside assessments are valuable and useful.
Yours Truly says I am “ill-informed” by saying the Vietnam war starting in the 1940s. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica: “The Vietnam War had its origins in the broader Indochina wars of the 1940s and ’50s, when Ho Chi Minh’s Viet Minh, backed by Chinese and Soviet communism, fought colonial rule of France. The French Indochina War broke out in 1946 and went on for eight years”.
I don’t know who Will Thault is, but I really enjoy his perspective. We need to get rid of people like Cal Thomas and Michael Reagan and run more of his columns on the editorial page.
When are the smart people going to give up on downtown Albany?
I would like to thank the SMRs who allow me to live rent-free in their heads. I would have used the word “minds,” but we are talking about SMRs. You spend way more time thinking about me than I do you. I know you all hate the fact that the Squawkbox is no longer your “safe space” where you can come to tell lies or feel important. You had a good run but it’s over. Signed Yours, Truly
COVID-19 infections in young people have led to later side effects, including organ failure and blood clots. This should to be reported frequently, also because youngsters are less careful with their health.
I don’t know how this presidential election will end up, but I’m sending up a prayer that we stop the decisive bickering and support whichever candidate wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.