squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Georgia’s budget surplus is nearing $4 billion. Well, Gov. Kemp and Rep. Yearta, let’s fund Homeowner Tax Relief Grants, left unfunded for over a decade when revenues declined. It’s election time, Brian, and it’s our money.
Letting Darrell Sabbs make decisions about “free” money is like letting a fox live in a hen house.
SMRs, when the truth comes out, we will learn that Trump and the China president planned this COVID pandemic as part of a global conspiracy.
Yours truly says SMRs can’t win a fair fight so they try to stack the deck in their favor. He says this while U.S. Senate Democrats are looking at changing Senate rules to get what they want. How about that, Yours Truly?
Seth Bigelow: “No Doctor, you’re wrong. I read so much on Google that your science is wrong.” Typical liberal alarmist response. Take a seat, Seth.
I told MLB they can keep the MLB All-Star game, I’ll take the Braves’ World Series victory. Alabama can have the SEC championship, I’ll take the Bulldogs’ National Championship.
Dobie Gillis is dead? ... Damn.
So, now you “conservatives” have decided the Jan. 6 riots were part of a “peaceful protest” and “no one got hurt.” Since your “handlers” have told you that, I guess now you accept it as a truth. And that tired response of all the “summer riots” has nothing to do with an attempted overthrow of the American government. Pathetic.
All you hateful Alabama fans have been trashing Georgia for too long. Sit down and shut up. This is our state. This is our National Championship.
Front page of Herald every day is about nonprofits. Be careful of the people you donate money to. A lot of that money ends up going to causes that you probably disagree with. Never heard of this Reimagine Albany bunch, but I see some names on their steering coalition that have a very shady past.
Squawker, you make the same mistake of other liberal squawkers. All men are created equal; how they live and what they support are unique. When people spew anti-American speech, other Americans like us recognize they aren’t appreciative of our way of life. Also, most of us have never been and never will be the “Trumpers.” The Patriot
To the Roll Tide squawker: OOPS!
Keep claiming Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest. These were insurrectionists looking to appease a defeated American president whose ego wouldn’t allow him to lose with dignity. He is a criminal and should be prosecuted. Your trying to downplay the severity of these animals’ actions does not change facts.
With all the problems Biden should be dealing with, he’s wasting his time coming to Georgia for a problem that doesn’t exist. He falsely claims that our election laws are discriminatory to get his socialist national voting bill passed.
The outside mail deposit box has been out of service for a month forcing thousands of customers each week to have to park their cars and go inside to deposit mail, It would be a simple matter to go to Lowes, get a lock and chain to repair the broken door. Another example of the ineptitude and noncaring that permeates the post office,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.