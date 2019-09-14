I don’t live in the city limits, so I don’t have a commissioner. When I see a problem, I call Roger Marietta and he gets the problem solved. Calling Albany Utilities is a waste of your time. They sure have a lot of disgruntled employees. I overheard a group at a fast food place and they are not happy.
Despite an undercurrent of resistance and ignorance downtown, Roger Marietta has created a great living environment in Ward IV with new paved roads and new street lights.
People have been leaving California and New York, coming to the South in droves. It's sad that they want to turn states as blue as where they were when they get here.
I find it hilarious that people doing the most squawking and complaining about Democrats in congress don't even have an idea of how the government works. Read carefully: The Democrats have a majority in the House, one part of Congress. Republicans have a majority in the Senate, the other part of Congress. Learn to read.
Marietta, you made the proper choice when attending the Post 30 "Everlasting Ceremony" to honor 18 veterans who died last year instead of the Candidate Forum at ASU. (They occurred simultaneously.) There will be more candidate forums.
I read a good editorial recently about the film industry in Georgia. A professor at Kennesaw State researched all these supposedly billions of dollars and thousands of jobs the film industry is bringing to Georgia and all of those numbers are coming from Hollywood. if you considered the tax break they get, Georgia is really not making very much money at all.
At the Democratic debate, five different candidates stated they were unhappy with the Republican-controlled Congress. Democrats are in control of congress. This shows you how out of touch these candidates are with reality.
Squawker said that Trump and his Congress colleagues have not done what they said they would do. Well, he has part of it right, the Democratic Congress is doing nothing.
I agree with Mr. Fletcher; the city of Albany should honor Mr. Tommie Postell for his service. Even those who opposed him will admit that the city will miss him and his leadership.
T Gamble's op-ed piece about his daughter's rites of passage was very poignant and funny.
Where were all the politicians who say they want our votes during Thursday's candidates forum at ASU? When people who are already in office don't show up, I tend to think they have something to hide.
In Worth County there are signs up in need of bus drivers, but the bus shop director is firing all the best drivers about their opinions. Something really needs to be done here. Since school started, we have lost 10 drivers. And he replaced one driver with a previous driver that left a kid on the bus.
File a complaint with the FCC regarding WSWG. Go to FCC.gov and scroll down to complaints, click on TV and complete complaint process.
I know WALB-TV could get some announcers that could do a better job. I cannot understand half what some are saying or reporting. With the recent hurricane off the Georgia coast, one announcer said "Tibby" Island. I think she meant Tybee