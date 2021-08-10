For the sake of a war, the kingdom was lost; for the sake of a horse, the war was lost; for the sake of a shoe, the horse was lost; for the sake of a nail, the shoe was lost; for the sake of a broken coffee machine, the Dougherty County Judicial System was lost.
Congratulations to Japan and NBC for great Olympics and coverage under trying circumstances.
Here we go again, proposing sports complexes and street beautification while the break-ins and shootings continue. Come on, Albany, let's make this city safe and let's make sure that our leadership is up to the task.
Too much power for too long is a threat to citizen freedoms. Term limits for all elected officials. You want to continue your career? Run for a different office, don't just sit there where you are.
Our commissioner whines about liquor stores ... what about gun violence?
SMRs, I thought we covered this. But then again, you lack the skills to comprehend information and the ability to retain it. This is not "your" country to "take back." Even if it was, you lacked the strength to prevent it from being "taken," so obviously you lack the strength to take it back. Maybe one day you will grasp reality. Signed, Yours Truly
For the life of me, I cannot understand why anybody would take the advice of a politician over medical doctors. Get your smart back and get the vaccination. Sign me, a Republican that can make his own decisions.
If you like kale, try any other food. It's much better.
Way to go, Phoebe. It's hard to convince the hesitant in the general public that getting vaccinated is the thing to do when they know people at the hospital who won't do what they're being asked to do. I say go a step further, though. No vaccination, no job. It's legal, and it's the right thing to do.
Really? You're going to complain about the guy on "Jeopardy!" winning and grinning? I like the guy and guess what ... you can always change the channel. I guess grinning will be the next thing cancelled.
The CDC has an excellent website for tracking the percentage of eligible people who are fully vaccinated by state and counties (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view). Dougherty County has 17% of 12 years of age and older fully vaccinated; Lee has less than 12%. Unvaccinated people are spreading COVID and putting everyone at risk.
I love Bob Dylan and his old and new music. I think "Murder Most Foul," one of his latest songs, is excellent.
There are people who legitimately cannot be vaccinated. However, when you're able to get the vaccine and choose not to, you're putting others at risk besides yourself, including those who don't have the privilege of being vaccinated. So stop whining and get the damn shot. That Vaccinated Man
I do not know what "community safety officers" are. Watching the report of the 9-year-old killed, I noticed that name on what looked like a city auto and on the back of some uniforms. Please tell me they are not regular police. If they are, physical requirements must not apply. Those people were so obese they could not get out of their own way.
