Seeing the article about Pearly’s brought back a flood of memories for me, most especially my high school days in the ’60s. It was one of our hangouts when it was the Burger Chef. We would skip out at lunchtime and eat there. Burgers were 15 cents, and I loved them. On weekends it was one of our cruising stops. Wonderful days and memories.
With all the new restaurants and associated business development in Albany, there’s no reason to keep doling out free money to the lazy crowd. Get off the street and get a job like the rest of us. The Patriot
Squawker, you might be a MAGA Republican, but I assure everyone you aren’t anywhere close to being a millionaire. You are just another one of these broke, loud-mouthed losers trying to be something your aren’t.
Can anybody explain why candidate John Hayes can place his campaign signs on the state right-of-way?
We’ve got gangs of thugs roaming the streets every night breaking into cars, and our police are out there at the Philema Road bridge operating a speed trap. There is no reason to have a 200-yard 35 mph speed zone there, and the commissioner for that district needs to have that changed.
Fletcher, I don’t usually read your lousy editorials, but the headline on your Sunday article caught my attention. I must admit, you hit the nail on the head with that one. If you wrote more columns like that, I’d read them more often.
Yours Truly and Equality Man: When the government was run by the MAGA Republicans, inflation was at 1.4%. Now that you people are temporarily in charge, inflation, stupid green policies, open borders, and lower training standards in our schools and military are destroying our country. If you stop watching MSNBC, your IQs will go up by 30 points.
As a kid, I used to watch “The Wizard of Oz” and wonder how someone could talk if they didn’t have a brain. Then I got Facebook.
I’m going to take the new owners of Pearly’s at their word: If there are any major changes that impact the food and service at this Albany landmark, I will take my business elsewhere.
Pearly Gates and Carl and Tracy Young are some of the hardest-working people I’ve ever known. Pearly’s won’t be the same without them, but if the new owners keep the restaurant pretty much as it has been, I’ll still keep getting my morning fix of sausage biscuits.
If you are a Republican, Christian, First and Second Amendment supporter, pro-life, gun owner, who is family-oriented, a supporter of American and Western civilization heritage, history and culture, conservative American patriot who opposes socialism and Communism, Biden considers you a domestic terrorist.
Carlton, your Labor Day column was a bullseye. I, as a long-time electrical lineman, was never scheduled to work on Labor Day, but I can’t count the times I was called out on all holidays for outages. I managed to do this full-time over a 35-year career and still got a degree at night. Far too many slugs these days.
Johnny Cash is the man, and Elvis is 100% rock and roll. Red Hot Chili what? You mean that stuff for tacos, obviously.
