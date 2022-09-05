squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Seeing the article about Pearly’s brought back a flood of memories for me, most especially my high school days in the ’60s. It was one of our hangouts when it was the Burger Chef. We would skip out at lunchtime and eat there. Burgers were 15 cents, and I loved them. On weekends it was one of our cruising stops. Wonderful days and memories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.