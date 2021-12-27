All of us are put at increased risk because of 70 million really stupid people who refuse to be vaccinated. I am OK with that. Just tell all the emergency rooms to deny access to these stupid people. Fair is fair.
All you Trump worshipers who said he "gave us low gas prices": No, he didn't. It had to do with supply and demand. Y'all have griped about high gas prices the last few months and blamed President Biden. Well, Biden actually has done something to lower prices, by releasing some national reserves. Y'all have been mighty quiet as prices have come down 50-75 cents.
I wish I had a store selling nice rugs ... lots of guys on TV are sporting some really ratty ones.
Nice one, Fletcher. It's so obvious all these people who "saw" grocery carts loaded with crab legs are the same people who saw the "fat lady" who used an EBT card direct a grocery store employee to her new Mercedes. It stirs up the same people, but most of the time it's just BS. Sorry folks, your racism is showing.
OK, understanding the family and child need, the unanswered question remains: Why is it taxpayers' (child care tax credit) responsibility to assume parents’ child care financial responsibility? As for Pasha and her husband from Conyers, they made that decision to have the child. The responsibility is theirs.
I've got a feeling Dip Gaines is going to be a very effective commissioner, so long as he's not influenced by Demetrius Young, who is in the pocket of those crooked preachers.
The FBI is no longer an unbiased law enforcement agency. Two options: rehabilitate or eliminate. Current state is unacceptable in a constitutional republic. Need credible and competent federal law enforcement, not a strong arm for the corrupt Democrat Party.
Sad but true Carlton. The run on crab legs by EBTerians has caused chaos in the supply chain and the food deserts. Happened with wings and oxtails, too. What's next?
RepubliCON: No one wants to hear my "dribble"? It's obvious you never graduated high school. If you did, you would have used the correct word, drivel. SMRs, don't send your dropouts after me. And what happened to me as a child led to me becoming a Marine, a cop, and a college professor who knows how to enunciate the English language. Look up the big words. Signed, Yours Truly
If Daunte Wright had not broken the law and had obeyed police, he and Kim Potter would be able to spend the holidays with their families.
A couple of Democrat politicians (one in Chicago, one in Philadelphia) who supported defunding the police got carjacked and had their vehicles stolen. Yep, defunding the police worked really well for them.
Back in the day, pickup trucks were priced around $26,000 to $30,000. Now, they're priced around $50,000 and up. What's in those rides, gold and precious stones?
You either missed the point or chose to ignore it. Tracy Taylor has continually run and lost elections. He has not served. Unlike Abrams and O'Rourke, he has a zero in the win column. That is why he is not mentioned because he is a perpetual loser, and apparently voters recognize that.
