squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Elected officials represent all the constituents of their district, county, state or other public entity. A victory isn’t carte blanche for them to force their views through the government. Unless it was a unanimous victory consisting of all their constituents, they still should consider all those that didn’t support them. Because they are a part of the candidates’ base.
During an interview with a black radio host, Joe Biden said if you don’t vote for him, “You ain’t black.” With this kind of statement, Biden is creating division among blacks who support Democrats or Republicans. That’s the well-known practice of divide-and-rule.
They are five narcs short in Albany, and that’s a good thing. Because peace officers today don’t wont to bust somebody with less than an ounce of marijuana. Legalize Albany.
It is not about Donald Trump, it is about our country. Some people just don’t get it.
Better watch out, Tom. Pointing out that there actually were Confederates and that they had munitions made in Dawson could get you labeled a racist. You’ve got to be more careful these days, no matter what history says.
Having some states lock down and some not is like having a peeing section in the swimming pool.
Trump hasn’t presented a health care plan in four years because Republicans want insurance companies to control that profitable market. The U.S. is the wealthiest nation on the planet with medical care bankrupting most average citizens. Why do wealthy legislators with government-provided health care decide what average workers don’t need? The right to have good health care is only for the wealthy.
I can’t help but wonder if Tiger was wearing that big smile the night his wife did a drive from his head with 9 iron?
Joe Biden promises $15 minimum wages. If Biden somehow wins and that happens, those people who stood in long lines to vote for Biden will need to be prepared to stand in another very long line. The unemployment line.
The fact that Trump is rude, mean-spirited and a bully is one of the main reasons immature and amoral people love him. To them, all those things just mean he’s not politically correct, and that’s what matters to them. That Masked Man
“He can’t afford a Ford Pinto, ‘cause he smokes too much endo. He’s Popeye the commissioner. Toke Toke.”
Dear Joe: Pelosi is not getting ready for Trump. She is getting ready to replace you when you become unable to play president. The good thing is you aren’t going to win. But you and your wife can enjoy the money you collected anyway.
The city should get the folks from Thomasville to tell them how to make downtown Albany great again.
To the squawker who patronizingly suggests we ban cigarettes. Somehow you are equating wearing a mask, a life saving gesture, with smoking, which can end a life. Only an SMR would make such a comparison. Here’s an idea: Instead of being a keyboard warrior why don’t you put your beer down, leave your house, and contribute something to society instead of just complaining. SMRs don’t contribute, they just complain. Signed Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.