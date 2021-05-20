squawkbox@albanyherald.com
John Wheaton is about to cost Lee County even more money. Let’s not forget the $150k that has already been paid off in 2014. Chairman Mathis can only pay off the news so long, but you can definitely Google “Lee legal settlement apparent Wheaton” and you’ll see everything you need to form your own opinion.
Squawker complaining about KADB not advertising enough: You should read everything in your daily issue of the Albany Herald. They did a write-up about the rescheduled shredding event. A couple of them, if I’m not mistaken.
What an inspirational story about William and Carla Harrell in Wednesday’s Herald. Please know, Mr. Harrell, that a lot of people are praying for you and your family. Thank you for sharing.
I feel like a lot of skeletons are about to fall out of Billy’s closet, and he can thank Wheaton for opening that door with his big mouth. As I recall, both have had a past of covering up, and with taxpayer money. I encourage you all to do a little extra digging.
How about some leadership, Mr. Mayor? The Albany Herald article says that APD is at least 50% understaffed, yet this community focuses on trails, Radium Springs and the art museum. Let’s put the focus where it is needed: APD. This country is in the midst of an upsurge in violent crime, and law enforcement is under attack. Increase pay for Albany police.
Squawker complained that his taxes for Medicare and Medicaid should not pay for unvaccinated “idiots” when they get hospitalized. Sure, just as long as my taxes for Medicare and Medicaid don’t get used to pay for the vaccinated “idiots” that end up hospitalized due to the vaccine. See how that ignorant thinking works?
Comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter is an insult to Jimmy Carter.
Get ready, Lee County, the article by Mr. Seegmueller is just the beginning. Keep your wallets and your checkbooks handy; you’re going to need them.
The day is coming, Fletcher, when you will confess the superiority of America’s president. Your smarmy remarks about Donald Trump verge on blasphemy. You will be humbled before him.
If one person is moved to donate his/her organs or to become a tissue/organ donor, then the inspirational story written by Tara Dyer will have accomplished what a story of this kind should do. Very moving.
You Dems just get sillier every day. Your newest darling is Lynn Cheney, who hates Trump, not because of some moral high ground but because he hurt her daddy’s feelings. You CNN watchers probably don’t know that she voted for Trump’s agenda about 93% of the time. Y’all really need to crawl out from under your rocks and educate yourselves.
Hitler would have been proud of how Trump has put out that “big lie” propaganda and influenced all them “short-bus voters.”
Somewhere near here, there is a little kid that wants to be just like you someday. You owe it to them to be the best you can be.
Other countries fighting in a war is none of our (Americans’) business. Why should our government get involved in something that doesn’t concern us? Anyone that disagrees can go fight with them; all others keep safe.
