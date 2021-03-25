squawkbox@albanyherald.com
There appears to be no question that the recent mass shooting shooters are guilty of murder. Why is public money being wasted to determine motives or whether the murders are hate crimes? Who cares, or, if so, why?
It is so weird being the same age as old people.
Glad to know that Mr. Fletcher is such a die-hard Democrat. Had me wondering. His editorials should be about something other than politics. Between him, SMR and YT, I am sick of their opinions. Please give us something better to read.
Here’s an idea to help stimulate activity in Albany, Mr. Mayor. We’ve got these nice natural gas-powered buses in Albany and they ride around mostly empty. How much is the subsidy we pay to keep them servicing the town? How about making the bus ride free? This would increase ridership and mobility and benefit both businesses and citizens.
YT, it wasn’t the fact that you made such a huge math mistake; anyone can make one. It was your arrogant, condescending attitude while doing so that pretty much defines you.
To the guy who lives on Golf Course Drive shooting the possums and ‘coons at 5:45 a.m.: How about stopping it? You are in the city limits, with houses all around you and people walking and running. The pistol or rifle you are shooting is dangerous. Being in your profession, you should know that kind of action could land you in the courtroom.
This 66-year-old former Marine has been fully vaccinated. No mask needed now. I don’t have anything against sheeple like YT or Masked man wearing them. I won’t have to smell their bad breath.
With some of the clowns we have on the City Commission now, I think Albany is going to miss the strong hand of Sharon Subadan keeping some of these yahoos in check.
On the same page as the Squawkbox, columnist Amy Dickinson said something very much worth repeating, quoting Edmund Burke: “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” It came right after his quote about the triumph of evil when good men do nothing.
The vice president appears looking silly when she blames the immigration problems on our last president.
There was no “voter fraud in mass numbers” in Georgia or any other state in which twice-impeached, sedition-inciting Trump lost. This was the conclusion of GOP state officials and federal judges. Why is the GOP working so feverishly to pass measures that will make it more difficult for all to vote? Can’t win without stacking the deck?
President Trump said he would keep American company jobs in America. The new American Ford electric Mustang was made in China during Trump’s reign of terror. Trump failed Americans and was the president used most by China.
To the squawker that commented about graduating from middle school: It is an honor because a lot of students don’t make it that far. People should do a lot of things but they don’t; probably including you. Please be happy for the students because they have worked hard to accomplish this, and let us not forget ... they are still children.
