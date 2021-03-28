Has the Mayor completely given up on his campaign platform? Or perhaps he needs to be encouraged to re-read it.
Did you know that you don't have to live on a farm to get hay fever?
Cartels love President Biden and vice versa. Not a true American president. We need to take the House and Senate back in 2022.
Thank heavens for B.J. Fletcher ... I know Albany should.
“The Talk” host Underwood: “... is not what he actually said, it is what I feel he implied.” Society’s worldview paradigm that falsely and irresponsibly defines and judges reality based on an individual’s subjective, predefined feelings and perception. Such will more inflame society rather than change it.
SMRs, y'all should send your stimulus money to Putin's PAC to re-elect Trump.
One SMR is pretending to have courage by asking myself, Yours Truly, and the Masked Man to identify ourselves. One thing wrong with this SMR's fake courage: I notice you didn't identify yourself. Save the money on rubber boots and use it to have that yellow streak removed from your back. From the blue state of Georgia, signed, Yours Truly
I find it sad but comical that Demetrius Young calls anybody else racist. That pot and kettle thing.
I seem to remember having to supply my driver's license number years ago when I first applied for an absentee ballots.
Gov. Kemp and the Republican legislature have voted to take over control of county voting so they can try to stay in office as a totalitarian state government. Republicans know they can't win by being morally and legally right for all citizens. We'll see which counties they'll chose to throw out ballots in the coming elections.
Close to a year ago, Mitchell County patched a small dip in the road between the two entrances to Christopher Cove Road off of Gravel Hill Road. The repair is worse than the problem and looks like it might have been done by one of those scam driveway outfits. Thought they might have been coming back to do it right but guess not. Shabby job folks.
I watched the Sleepy Joe press conference today, and I swear it reminded me of the Zombie's hit song "She's not there." Even had the "clear blue eyes" in it.
Yours Truly, I hope you are satisfied that Dougherty County went blue and our blue Probate Court judge was arrested by the GBI. Georgia goes blue, and Atlanta crime runs rampant. Our legislators want to call in the state to help, but a blue state can’t help a blue city. And we had a blue legislator arrested yesterday at the capitol. Singing the blues and all is not good.
Bring back Tom Berry. He can manage the city better than anybody.
Although I disagree with Yours Truly and That Masked Man politically on a wide range of issues, I get a sense that they are probably very nice and decent people. In order for us to evolve past all the negative crap that's going on, we must leave hate out of whatever we're debating and also stop the sophomoric barbs. Let's stop slinging mud and grow.
Before the president's news conference, I noticed the reporters' chairs were spaced out. During Biden's press conference, he was also.
