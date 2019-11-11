squawkbox @albanyherald.com
To the squawker making an outright threat to those opposing No. 45 in next year’s election: Your hate-filled remark speaks volumes about your character and mentality. This nation still is the land of the free and the home of the brave, despite No. 45’s efforts, and those who blindly follow him, to dominate and punish those refusing to accept his fascist form of leadership.
Impressed with Roger Marietta’s positive comments about Chad Warbington and his reflections on the last 12 years. Yes, he is right, 12 years is enough. Enjoy the other part of your life with family, Roger. Godspeed.
Thank you, veterans! We love and appreciate you.
Squawker, sorry to hear you are stupid enough to want Trump to command anything more than a Happy Meal, much less an army of fools who will shoot themselves. You are not the only ones armed. We know your kind’s evil smell. Bring it.
Amen, Mr. Fletcher. The Ward IV race was indeed Roger Marietta’s to win, but he foolishly gave it away. Now we in the ward are left to wonder what kind of representation we’ll have.
After eight warmup games against non-ranked teams, the Tide got rolled by LSU in a somewhat exciting but sloppy game.
There is an unpalatable split in the Democrat party. The split is between liberals and socialists. It is difficult for the average voter to jump on either side.
The homeless suspect in the Cole murder was likely also a panhandler. Chad, when you get in, force an ordinance on panhandling. Others won’t address the issue.
I weep for a society that allows what happened to that poor lady at the transportation center and does nothing, not even a phone call. If, as has been said, there was a person in law enforcement who was among the witnesses, that person should be charged as an accessory to murder.
So I guess Trump had the same effect at the LSU/’Bama game Saturday as the black cat on the field at the Cowboys/Giants game. The home team lost.
Squawker has it wrong again. I think Tracy Taylor is a Democrat in disguise. He is acting just like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams.
I remember when Georgia and the Florida Panhandle were the stomping ground of “real” Southerners. We’ve been displaced and replaced.
Isn’t it amazing that the city suddenly ups the demolition of blighted properties at election time when the mayor faces a runoff?
I like The Albany Herald and I like WALB. I don’t like the despicable squawk about pulling Yolanda’s wig off. Your excuse for changing the Squawkbox and how people would be able to communicate was to make it better and not so mean-spirited. I guess it depends on who it’s about.
Where are the Republican bills the Senate is passing for the middle class? They easily vote on anything to roll back regulations for their million-dollar donor corporate friends. Those regulations help companies decrease middle class worker salaries and benefits in order to keep more of the companies’ earnings. Republicans are welfare kings.
Really enjoyed the photos in The Albany Herald from the Missouri vs. UGA football game on Saturday, especially the pregame photos.