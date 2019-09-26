squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Pelosi and her followers couldn’t wait to get the facts before jumping to conclusions concerning the latest rage against Trump. I’ll be looking for her apologies tomorrow when the transcripts are revealed. It’s clear she is not interested in the truth.
I noticed a lot of “conservatives” I know are using the idiotic term “nothing burger” lately. It’s funny that they all seem to repeat these same dumb things that their “conservative radio hosts” and “bloggers” tell them to say. Talk about nothing burgers.
Thrush Aircraft in bankruptcy. City grant of $200,000 flushed down the toilet. Jobs lost to the tune of 113. It’s time for a leadership change on the City Commission and the EDC. Heads need to roll.
Two officers from Savannah bought a woman two car seats for her twins instead of giving her a ticket. Thank you so much. I wish all officers had compassion like that.
Loved the pictures and story of the dilapidated structures being torn down in east Albany. Also loved the comments from the gentleman who was doing the job who learned from his dad. Those are the true workers of America. Good job all around.
Socialism is everywhere: It is property tax that funds schools and pays teachers. It is Social Security tax that funds your retirement (that you are not equipped to save for). It is Medicare tax you pay for medical insurance (if you live to 65 to get the benefit) because you can’t afford health insurance. Republicans are closet socialists but are afraid to admit it.
Name your 10 “proven” charges, squawker. Unproven allegations don’t count. You can’t because they don’t exist.
The Democrats just bit into another nothing burger. The transcript of the Ukraine phone call revealed that the Dems are off on another fishing expedition. They force themselves to find corruption where none exists.
Why was the felony murder rule not successful in the prosecution of all those involved in the Alex Mixon robbery and murder?
I figured out why the Democrats want us to stop eating burgers. They have come up with so many nothing burgers against Trump, they figure if they can’t have their burger, we can’t have ours.
Trump is not a leader; he is an entertainer.
Really been enjoying public TV’s Ken Burns special on country music history. But Tuesday night, the broadcast was in Spanish. Could not watch it. How does Mediacom manage to mess up something like that? And it had to be the cable company; my friends in Atlanta got the program in English. And they wonder why the voters in consumer reports rate Mediacom the worst cable company in America every year.
Looks like our president could use a few of those “nothing burgers” all his worshipers are talking about.
I am glad that I have a computer so that I can read the real news and get my weather there. I don’t have to watch the peacock to get the fake news and poor weather report. At least Albany has one real news channel.
A socialist is someone who wants to count your money, decide how much you need and how much to give to people who didn’t earn it so they can feel compassionate.