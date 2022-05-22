squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s hard to believe we have such a forward-thinking group running a school in Albany and Dougherty County. Excellent decision, Byne Christian School, to base your education on Biblical principles and to actually prepare your students for adulthood.
Congratulations Dougherty, Westover and Monroe graduates. It’s time to start making your own mark on the world. Good luck in all you do.
The idiotic cheering, noise-making and overall mindless antics of the parents/spectators who came to graduations in Dougherty County over the weekend show why our graduates have such a tough time adjusting to real life. They’ve had no home training.
Thank God that today’s Democratic Party is not your father’s party. Can you say the same of the Republican party headed by Trump, Cruz, Hawley, Geatz, Bobert, Loudermilk, etc?
I like “We Own This City” and loved “The Wire,” too. Sadly, they show what kind of people a lot of our police officers really are.
In regard to Albany’s newest No. 1 source of income ... AKA, the school zone camera/speed traps ... will they be shut down during the summer? How about an article stating the city’s intentions?
Will someone please explain how a legitimate business can still claim “There is a coin shortage” to get patrons to either have exact change or use plastic (debit or credit cards) to pay for services/items? Is there still a shortage? Or is management simply unwilling to send someone to the bank to get change?
I like Cohilas, but again when you vote in the primary you are choosing who you want to run in the general election. Therefore, Republicans need to vote the Republican ticket to advance the person they want to run for governor and lieutenant governor against the Democratic choice in the general election.
I’m voting for change ... I’m voting for Harry James.
So, Carlton, while you cry about the death of people in a TV show, I cry about the agonizing death of my country.
Less than bright and just plain unknowledgeable amateur newscasters, please cease and desist. If you don’t play golf, your family doesn’t play or follow the tour and you never picked up a club, then please don’t try to discuss Phil or Tiger or the PGA with the those of us who get it. The Patriot
Today’s GOP is certainly not your grandfather’s or grandmother’s Republican party. It’s become the cult of Trump.
The best proof of love is trust.
Here we go again. The drop box at the post office on Meredyth is taped up again. If someone keeps breaking into it, they need to put up cameras and catch the person(s) doing it.
SMRs, how can our climate denial governor be bringing electric vehicle manufacturing to Savannah?
When you are thinking about a vote for Raphael Warnock or Hershcel Walker, remember that a great theologian is like a great pianist who decided to dedicate his life to painting pictures of his own hands. That’s Warnock.
God doesn’t create racists.
Like someone said: The only people who will be impacted greatly by these election outcomes are the politicians trying to get in on the gravy train. Can we start over again?
