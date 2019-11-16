W.T. Henry was a former coach and headmaster of Deerfield-Windsor School for 20 years. Under his leadership the school prospered. The last two headmasters were not coaches. How did that go?
Wonderful, wonderful expansion of the Northwest Library. Pauline Abidde and Walter Kelley are true heroes of the library system and of this county.
The city of Albany continues to put its head in the sand when it comes to utilities growth. Solar is a huge part of the future, but the city keeps making it hard with business-squelching fees for solar. Short-sightedness is no way to run a utility. Solar means more business, much more important that pushing out a few more kilowatts.
Most everything in life involves a quid pro quo. Examples: We will provide security for your people if you reciprocate. I’ll work for you if you pay me a wage. If the agreement is broken, money or services could be withheld. Think about why the impeachment hearings are really happening.
Freedom of speech is not allowed in Trump’s America. He tries to silenced college students, voters and politicians with the power of his office.
Captain Kangaroo Schiff doesn’t want the GOP to call any witnesses that might actually get to the truth about the so-called whistleblower who colluded with the Schiff staff to give Schiff an excuse to start his impeachment scam.
Squawker who says congress has submitted 100 bills but hasn’t named one is the same one who said Trump has lied 100 times but never gave one example. Meanwhile, several bills such as trade deals, lower drug costs are not being passed by Congress because they are too busy wasting taxpayers money over an impeachment that will fail.
Squawker, why would we need Mr. Fletcher to explain the difference between the Senate and Congress when people can do what you and Mr. Fletcher do and that is Google it on the internet?
My children want a cat for Thanksgiving. I normally cook a turkey, but, hey, whatever makes them happy.
I believe the California Congressmen/women would be much further ahead if they would spend more time in controlling their own state affairs. They are not even doing the jobs they were elected to do. No work, no pay.
The anti-death penalty guy his 15 seconds. He felt it was cruel and unusual for the individual to sit around knowing what was coming. Well, then let’s take a simple solution. Immediately upon the sentence being passed, it is carried out. No delay, justice swift and sure.
171 years ago the 10-point Communist Manifesto was published by Karl Marx who would fit right in running for president in today’s American Democratic Party. Current Democratic presidential candidates aren’t proposing bold new ideas. They are rehashing old failed Communist ideas.
Squawkers, stop trying to be as dumb as Trump. Nancy’s Democratic House has passed far more bills than Mitch’s deplorable Republican Senate has even attempted. Mitch says he’s the “grim reaper” of getting things done concerning taxpayers’ lives. The House is working overtime for Americans and still makes time for impeachment of the lazy pro-Russian Trump.