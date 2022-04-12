squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Patriot: I recently moved to Albany from Philadelphia and would like to respond to your comment that Atlanta, because it has a Democratic mayor, will soon be among the murder leaders in the East. Atlanta investigated 158 murders last year, Philadelphia 561. Philly has elected Democratic, Republican, even an Independent mayor with little consequence.
I will eventually answer for the choices I have made in life. Supporting the most amoral man ever to hold the presidency won’t be on my resume.
For many years, one of the funeral directors at Kimbrell-Stern served as coroner as a community service. No salary, no office, no assistant, no car, even though, as a trained mortician, he probably had most of the skills of a Medical Examiner. Our current coroner brings to the table only his bureaucratic desire to build an empire using tax dollars.
I can’t find my long-time favorite candy bar. Instead of the familiar $1 Snickers bar, I found Snickers Cinnamon Bun and Snickers Brownie.
The radio station in the brewery has become a joke.
The Dougherty Coroner wants 20,000 more dollars to cover transport cost to pay for taking victims of a drug overdose to the crime lab? If we know they died from an overdose, why do we need to transport them in the first place?
When I read Dick Yarbrough, I fold the paper in half longways so I don’t have to look at Michael Reagan. You know Michael, his father was Ronald Reagan.
Warnock can talk about lowering drug prices all day long, but sadly it’s just another political ploy to try and get re-elected.
Trump speaking at the Civic Center ... you would consider that real news? I guess it would be since we could truly say the Devil visited south Georgia.
i see where Sanford Bishop and his Democratic cronies voted to give away more COVID relief money to the tune of $55 billion to restaurants and small businesses. This following news just last week of the biggest fraud in U.S. history of hundreds of billions of the last COVID relief act. Just how stupid can Congress be?
Good to see Herald columnists Thault and Fletcher writing with a little common sense. Waiting for the pendulum to swing back toward normal can be exasperating.
Squawker, it’s been said before: “Animals do not allow the dumbest in the pack to lead.” After Trump, how can you make the same mistake with Walker? Liar, wife beater, poor business background, etc. In other words, “Trump lite.” A little less sleazy, but he can’t ever fill our needs.
You’re an editor, you invite, even urge, readers to email you and then you fashion Sunday’s entire editorial around that one email? You’re completely unaware of what you’ve done aren’t you? Unbelievable.
High food and gas prices, high crime rate, high inflation, supply chain issues, border out of control, and possible major food shortage in near future. Joe Biden is leading this country to destruction. Impeach the entire Biden administration.
Congratulations, Marie Salter, on a fantastic exhibit at the Arts Council Gallery. Your artwork is definitely one-of-a-kind, at least for this area.
