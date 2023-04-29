This administration has helped China in many ways. It is fine for China to build coal-fired plants, burn fossil fuels, but not Americans. They have to suffer.
Squawker, you incorrectly thought it was Tammy crying Monday because it sounded like a whiney little girl, but that is just the way Pat Riot sounds. Tammy has a much deeper voice than he does.
Why doesn't the Herald sponsor a one-on-one death match between Your Truly and The Patriot? A lot of us would pay to see that because at least one of them would be shut up.
Cool evenings and sunny, breezy days made for outdoor living. Thunderstorms and brief flooding just like the last 50 years. Climate update 2023, nice spring, hot summer, mild fall on the menu, coming naturally.
You have to love it when BJ and the rest of the MAGA crowd ask for a new government program. I think the correct term is caregiver vs. caretaker. Caregivers look after folks who need assistance and support. Caretakers do this but are employed to do so. Hence, are you for a new government program/handout as you so frequently attack?
It looks like Georgia's Lt. Gov. Burt Jones wants to play DeSantis with starting culture wars in Georgia with his questioning what funds the university system spends on diversity education. Go join DeSantis in Florida, Mr. Jones.
Hey now: Philly is now officially Athens North. Dean, Davis now Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter. Fly Eagles.
Patriot. I would think you would be tired of me slapping you down and intellectually besting you. You can't call me out because, unlike you and Tucker, I don't lie. I do call out your attempts at projection. George Soros? How about Harlan Crow? How about the Koch Brothers? Don't come at me, you mental midget, as you are inferior, sir. Signed, Yours Truly
I identify as a sane normal human being.
Yeow! Ahhhh! Ow! Scream! (Cow bell banging and someone beating on a piece of PVC) Not to worry, Carlton. I know you like good music. I put it all on 8-track tape fer ya. I'll drop it by the office along with a bag of my famed trail mix: spent coffee and tea grounds, peanut hulls imported from Smithville and dust bunnies. I'm looking after you, old pal.
Looks like Mickey Mouse pulled some brass knuckles out of his tights and is fixing to put the smackdown on Ronnie D.
Trumpsters, your leader said McCain wasn't a hero because he was captured. Trump submitted a fake medical deferment to avoid Vietnam. What do you call him?
How about we take gang violence related to a “mass shooting” -- aka drive-bys, gang members killing each other, etc -- and examine the “mass shooting” numbers again. Gun rights deniers changed the definition a few years ago to include gang violence. Can’t get what you want? Liberals change the definition.
All children should receive free school lunches. We pay school taxes in large amounts. The lottery kicks in billions, and the federal government gives more millions of our tax money to the schools. Stop embarrassing the child because they don't have money on their school lunch account. If one child deserves free lunch, they all should.
