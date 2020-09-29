squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Hey SMRs, don’t you feel privileged to pay more in taxes than Trump, the patriots that you are?
$750?
For those people who lose sleep over Trump’s income taxes, may I remind them that Trump donates his entire presidential salary to charity. What percentage of their salary do they donate?
Question: Who is That Masked Man? Answer: Who cares?
Read the news folks. It seems that you can only be right if you are a Democrat. If you are a Republican or Trump supporter, then to the Democrats all is fair in the war against you. By that they will run over you with their car or gang up on you and beat you up. Talk about democracy.
Albany does not have a Republican mayor.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he has endorsed Joe Biden. “If you smell what the Rock is smoking ...”
A local convenience store no longer displays its anti-mask enforcement sign. Is the mandate still in place, or did the mayor rescind it?
I wonder how deep Biden’s basement goes. Bottomless pit, I’m sure.
Once again I have witnessed Donald J Trump telling a big lie. He spoke at one of his campaign stops and told the people attending that the media had failed to say one word about his two Nobel Peace Prizes he had been awarded. He has never been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. The United States has been nominated for one Nobel Peace Prize since his being in office, but Donald J Trump, never.
America is founded on a court system. The system is not perfect, but is a tool in which laws are heard and decisions are made. When a court decision is rendered and an attorney goes on national TV and profoundly denounces a court’s decision, they should be barred from practicing as an attorney.
To the squawker who thinks Trump is leader of the free world: You need to get your head out of your you know what, because that’s not what the free world thinks. If you listen to Trump, he is against NATO, made the CDC a laughing stock, etc, and those are a couple of things that made us the leader before Trumped flushed us down the toilet for his own gain. Read and listen to the news that’s not tailored for Trump’s ears.
You want to defund the police? Then you better come up with funds to arm and train the average citizen to protect themselves.
Our fake-POTUS asserts, “I think it’s very important that we have nine justices ASAP.” Of course it’s important ... to him. A Republican will undoubtedly be nominated and then undoubtedly confirmed by the Senate. Should the election results be disputed, as they undoubtedly will if Trump should lose, the Supreme Court will need to settle the dispute. Guess who our next president will undoubtedly be.
Has David ‘do nothing’ Perdue ever had a public debate? Does he ever answer voters’ questions?
So tired. Soon to be over. Biden took a couple of questions. Powder puff questions. What a complainer.
In a recent Biden commercial, a mother talks about not being able to afford medication to treat her son’s leukemia if Trump is elected. I couldn’t help but notice her upper left arm is completely covered in tattoos. Maybe she got them prior to his diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.