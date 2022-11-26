The strongest people take the time to help others, even if they struggle with their own problems.
Let's make all these problems we're facing in America disappear: Just vote for Trump and get the real president back in office. He's willing to provide real leadership, so we should take him up on his offer. When you have a chance at greatness, you take it.
Just to remind you: The complaints about the postal service were not quite as numerous pre-Louis DeJoy. Another Trump gift that just keeps on giving.
Lock the Dougherty County and Albany City commissioners in a room and let them duke it out. Whoever wins gets the LOST split they're asking for. The loser? They should hang their heads in shame for getting whipped by such a pathetic group ... no matter which it is.
Squawker you must be new. Using more facts to root out left-wing garbage in the Squawkbox is my specialty. And I don't accuse much without facts in hand, that's a liberal's way of mouthing off at society's way of life. The Patriot
Patriot, perhaps you don't mean it that way, but the term "Patriot" has been hijacked by right-wing nationalists. That alone doesn't make one a racist, caring only about the white part of the country does. Don't forget: Many thousands of my ancestors sacrificed for this country as well. And for that, you are welcome. The Equality Man
Some call it multitasking. I call it doing something else while I try to remember what I was doing in the first place.
As another Thanksgiving passes us by, I am thankful for musical artists like The Beatles, the Stones, Led Zeppelin and Creedence. I still love my albums.
There are many lessons in life that make it easier. Some lessons don't require you to actually experience the event. For instance, you don't have to put you hand in the fire to realize it's hot. I just cannot understand why Republicans continue to bang their heads against the wall of democracy. Guess it just doesn't hurt enough, or they enjoy the pain.
Be strong enough to stand alone if necessary. Smart enough to know when to ask for help and brave enough to ask for it.
A vote for Warnock is a vote for Joe Biden.
Herschel Walker is just an evil, evil man, one of those good athletes who thinks that his former athletic skills gives him the right to do whatever he wants. He's threatened people to get his way -- weaker, vulnerable people, of course -- and he thinks he can keep doing that. How can anyone vote for this cretin?
Squawker, I agree fully you and Hershel aren’t perfect, but electing an unbalanced Senator helps no one. Not even you.
Albany and Dougherty County's governments are screwing us over like bandits, and all you people can talk about is Trump and Biden and Republicans and Democrats? Get your heads out of your rears and help us try and get our government functioning as it should. Your complaints about national politics is whistling in the wind.
Too bad, Pat Riot, I paid for my education myself without borrowing any money, so I voted mostly Democratic simply to keep the deplorables out of office.
