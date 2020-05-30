squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If you ignore the more than 100,00 coronavirus deaths and millions of unemployed, and don’t include any of the 44 men who preceded him in office, then, yes, “Donald Trump is America’s greatest president ever.”
Bo Dorough’s actions at the most recent Albany City Commission meeting are inexcusable. What kind of “leader” walks out on a meeting he’s in charge of because he didn’t get his way?
What has time got to do with people who just look to burn, rob and destroy property? Just one big excuse to steal property of other people. I understand feelings, but there is no excuse to do to the city property what people did Thursday night.
Congratulations to Jason Belk on serving the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany for 39 years. That’s devotion to making a difference in the lives of Albany’s youth. Well done.
Is arson — burning buildings — not against the law? Why are there no arrests? If anyone dies as a result, it is murder of an unarmed citizen.
In response to the woman’s letter concerning bad treatment at a local convenience store, there is a Woodall’s store two blocks east at Seventh and Jefferson. Very nice, clean and good helpful employees.
Rails to trails failed because everyone was trying to rip off each other. I’m sure the city of Albany thinks trails are racist.
Save yourself and get outside.
On a recent interview, Joe Biden said he will defeat Joe Biden in November.
I don’t agree with everything Trump says or does, but you have to give him credit for standing up to Mexico, Iran, North Korea, China, the UN, NATO, WHO, etc. There’s no way Basement Joe would do anything like that unless he found a way for his family to profit from it.
It’s amazing how many squawks are directed at me, Yours Truly. I am “honored” to know that I hold a position of such importance in your life, as evidenced by how often you mention me. It fills my heart with joy knowing how much impact I have on an SMRs life. Signed, Yours Truly
Investigation into Loeffler’s violation of Senate rules was dropped. My daddy always said if you’ve got enough money you can get away with anything.
I’m tired of hearing about coronavirus; let’s call it what it really is, the Wuhan virus.
Maybe all the mask wearers with weaker immune systems will get thinned out due to Chinese coronavirus. Only the strong survive.
Don’t tell me to “respect the president,” when Donald Trump shows respect for no one. Remember, this is the man who showed respect for the former president by saying he was a Muslim born in Kenya. Hypocrites.
Please tell me why sane, religious persons would listen to 45 (Lucifer and/or an atheist) who is telling them to go to church and he doesn’t even go to church. He doesn’t even pretend to be religious, and if he tried you would know he wasn’t by how he treats others. Please be aware.
Cigarettes should be banned since the second-hand smoke can kill others. Alcohol should be banned since it can kill others. Cars able to go 70 mph should be banned since there is high risk of killing. Because of this “Pandemic,” this is the direction we are headed.
