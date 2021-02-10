squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I read the entire “To an Athlete Dying Young” poem. You’re right, it’s a touching look at how we revere and hold athletes up to such impossible standards. Great poem; very well written column.
That’s a lot of money for a flood control study ... just don’t live near the water.
Hey, let’s go easy on Arlington. It has Jerry’s, El Leon, Sweet Georgia Brown, Dollar General — what else could you want? I love Arlington.
What’s with the rack paper service in Cordele? It seems to miss a couple of days a week; got the Sunday paper but no Monday paper and as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday no paper. What’s up guys?
Is there any chance Adam Inyang lives in Ward VI?
I see where union boss Richard Trumka is whining about Biden killing off all those union pipeline jobs. Hang on, Richard, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Just remember you helped put this bozo into office.
Congress’ solution to increasing deaths from falls of skyrocketing populations located in government-supported cliff edge cities is to build bigger hospitals at the bottom of the cliff. Activists protest lack of bed space.
It’s an amazing delusion of how quickly Byron York’s picture aged.
A woman runs out of hair spray, uses Gorilla glue instead. Now she says she will sue the glue manufacturer. Stupidity in its highest form.
Remember what Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen said: “He talks in code.”
To Demetrius Young: When are we going to have a neighborhood clean-up of trash in our/your ward? Paper bottles, cans etc. are at almost every stop sign and streets, too. Parts of your ward need some attention.
To the Trumpers who think he will rise up again and really won the election: You are delusional and can’t face reality. You might want to check yourself into Milledgeville.
I just noticed where a Democratic New York representative challenged an electoral race she was involved in this past election season and it has finally been resolved. Should she be canceled? Labeled a traitor? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right Democrats?
They say we should receive our third $1,400 stimulus check in the next few weeks. We never received our second $1,400 stimulus check yet, after Biden promised $2,000 stimulus checks during his campaign.
I wish someone at the Herald would interview a person in authority at the Albany Post Office. Ask them: 1) What the hell is going on in fixing the outside mail drop situation at Meredith Drive; 2) why it took so long for the public to be warned about the possibility of their mail being stolen, and 3) is the FBI doing the investigation; are perpetrators flaunting their work and planning more?
Handle every stressful situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it, just pee on it and walk away.
I agree that black history is important because it is part of American history. I also believe that the Civil War — Union and Confederacy — should be taught because it is part of American History. I also believe the statues of Andrew Jackson and Robert E Lee have just as much right to stand as those of Martin Luther King, Booker T. Washington and Hank Aaron.
