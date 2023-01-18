squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It continues to amaze me that people, both young and old, fail to realize that motor vehicles, when used improperly, can be deadly weapons.
After 30 years, I can close my safe deposit box at my bank. The safest place now to keep valuables is in my garage locked up in my Ford F-150.
I was also shocked and sad to hear of the passing of John I. Davis. We weren’t that close, but I knew his family and agree that the Davis brothers are among the finest young men in Albany. God bless the Davis family in your time of grief.
Trump has put three judges on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now the right-wing Evangelical voters are not being loyal enough. So disloyal.
Climate change is a left-wing fear-mongering hoax trying to scare people so that they can spend money on green new deal nonsense. A waste of money.
To the squawker who squawked about the FBI and 3.5 million: I thought let me check this a little. Sure enough it’s a misleading squawk. Squawker must be watching Fox News. They don’t do much fact-checking. If they did they could not please their viewers.
The highest percentage of crime is committed by blacks, in particular black-on-black crime. The only solution is for responsible black leaders to acknowledge this and stand up in their communities to the criminals. They can and should speak up and turn in these people to face prosecution.
Those farmers that get the taxpayer subsidies that went on TV in support of Sanford Bishop’s re-election must not care that Bishop voted for same-sex marriage. Seems that would not set well with those conservative farmers in SWGA, but they do not care as long as Bishop keeps those checks coming.
The portion of West Doublegate to be paved isn’t big at all. The county line is halfway down. It is high-volume, dangerous in the current state and should be addressed immediately.
You keyboard warriors who spend all your time griping about the way things are in our city, county, state and nation have the power to do something about it. But you keep sending the same hacks back to government positions. Do you really think they’re going to change?
“Free speech is my right to say what you don’t want to hear.” — George Orwell
The Democrats argue that we need immigrants to come here as we don’t have enough people to fill jobs. Fact is, America has more than enough people to fill job vacancies. The problem is America has too many people who don’t want to work and would rather get handouts.
I join you, Carlton, in mourning the loss of John I. Davis. He was a good man, and evidence of that is his amazing family.
If elementary schools in Virginia can install metal detectors after a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, why would one of the first things RINOs in the House did was remove them outside the House floor after insurrectionists attacked the Capitol? And they know that some of their colleagues carry guns.
So why hasn’t the FBI raided or, at the very least, taken over the search for classified documents at the Biden home and office?! We all know why: political bias. A double standard.
