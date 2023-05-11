squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The television shows now have too much background music, which makes it very difficult to hear what the actors are saying. I wish the networks would fix this problem.
I’ve got the solution to the turkey buzzard problem in Putney. If Anthony Jones approves the solar farm in District 6, the noise from the solar panels will scare the buzzards away.
Poor old guns, getting all this blame. Mean old newspaper “sensationalizing” a shooting in which a disturbed person shoots and kills his mother, his grandmother, his girlfriend and himself. We need to protect the “rights” of persons like this so that everyone knows guns are all that matter in our world. Mean old sensationalizing newspaper!
It’s your story, tell it the way you want. Even so, you are not disputing the facts. Your so-called great contributor is a Trumptser, election denier and misrepresents her motives. This newfound concern is all about gaining favor for another public office run. Life, liberty and the pursuit of her happiness. Just stop wetting my shoes and telling me its raining.
Great column by T. Gamble this morning.
OK, so you had WAPE and WLS to listen to back in those ancient days. Could you call up any song you’ve ever heard and hear it played with a few strokes of your keyboard? You keep living in the past, I’ll take today’s music delivery system.
If a man wants to pretend he is a woman that’s up to him, but if he wants us to pretend he is a woman that’s up to us.
If guns were THE problem, there would be pictures of 3 Glocks and 2 AR-15s on The Herald’s front page. “There are none so blind as those who WILL NOT see; have eyes and see not, which have ears, and hear not.”
Do you really own something if someone forces you to make never-ending, and ever-increasing, payments on it? That is exactly what property taxes amount to.
If you are good with government regulations on your appliances, I have a suggestion: Go to a home improvement store and buy a one-gallon gas can. Fill it with gas and try to pour it in your lawnmower. That will show you what government regulations will do for you.
Consolidate with Dougherty County? That’s a big laugh. Why on earth would a successfully run place like Lee County even think about dealing with the hapless crowd in Albany?
The White House is accusing Republicans of a politically-motivated investigation into the Biden family. You mean just like the politically-motivated investigations the Democrats have conducted on Trump for the past six years?
Trump just got convicted of sexual assault, which he bragged about doing in 2016. His sheep will look the other way. I feel sorry for the women in Trumpster families.
Sure, let’s listen to Victor Edwards’ take on jail reform. He certainly has the background for it. Maybe he and Demetrius Young could conduct a seminar. And everyone wonders why Albany and Dougherty County continue to deteriorate while communities around us flourish.
When did Republican lawmakers become so anti-American, anti-rule of law? Some of them wanted to overthrow the Constitution and make us a fascist state. They still do.
