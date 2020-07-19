squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The barbarians are at the gate and the useful idiots are enabling them.
With the passing of John Lewis, most all civil rights icons have passed on. I wish they were still around. They were peaceful people in their quest for all rights. These young people today are so brainwashed by the Democrats. If they don’t get their way they will go on a rampage and destroy, kill and burn with no repercussions. I hope Portland never recovers.
Sic ‘em, Yours Truly.
Polls show most Americans believe Joe Biden will do a better job with our economy and COVID-19? This is a joke, right? Who did they poll, people at the funny farm?
The shift of the Democrat Party to their radical extreme left wing has put the authority and power of Congressmen, Democrat party leaders, governors, mayors, city councils, media, corporations, sports teams and entertainment industries on the side of rioters, vandals and looters. They are being used and manipulated to advance the movement toward a Communist globalist one-world government.
Thousands of people dying from a pandemic, social unrest in the streets, a collapsing economy, and this fool’s talking about light bulbs. God help us all. That Masked Man
Mary Trump’s awful book about her uncle sold 1 million copies. In our country of 320-plus million, that means that 319 million could care less.
Pro-Trump Virus Republicans are in denial about this pandemic and are putting our country in trouble.
Many people smoke, drink alcohol, eat candy, drink sugary sodas, eat fatty foods, never exercise, and they all want me to wear a mask because they are concerned about their health. Hypocrisy at its finest.
I would like to say thank you to Ms. Tee for the things you do for our community. I don’t know if you ever considered running for office or being a commissioner, but you should. Thank you again for all you do and please think about running. You are the change we need.
Today I went to a retail establishment in a district with shops on both sides of the street. The clerk saw people at a shop across the street wearing masks and social distancing. She remarked that COVID was all illegal and a Democratic conspiracy. I asked how all of the other countries were able to join the conspiracy? She just glared at me.
Sleepy Joe changes his mind more often than he changes his drawers, I suspect. Can’t put 3 sentences together without putting his foot in his mouth. Something is wrong with him mentally.
I like “playing with” the Celebrity Cipher” and “7 Little Words” features in The Hearld but find no consistency in their appearances lately. It’s a bit of a disappointment to not see them along with their answers to previous puzzles.
Why is it that Dougherty County’s coroner is on TV and in the newspapers with Phoebe doctors and administrators during the COVID-19 reports? The man is an undertaker. He deals with death when a medical person is not present, when someone dies or takes a look if reason of death is unknown. He has no medical training, is not a cop, and certainly not someone to give medical or legal advice.
