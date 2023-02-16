squawkbox@albanyherald.com
At Biden’s age he is a present contingent liability and unavoidable, uncontrollable risk. Anyone that old to run for President in 2024 shows indefensible stupidity and lack of concern for the nation.
Hey, squawker, I am an American, an American that has descendants from Africa. So I am an African American. Two points: First no American should be denied rights guarantied by the constitution. Simply put and point two: Why is it OK for you to celebrate and sing songs from your heritage and not for me?
Why do minorities always use “my culture” as an excuse?
I’m writing a book about all the things I should be doing in my life. It’s an oughtobiography.
Mr. Fletcher did not reach far enough in calling for holding lock-step politicians accountable for setting our course for violence and intolerance. We prefer to ignore the fact that family, friends, neighbors and classmates belong to gangs, bully the weak or different. This is true for churches, schools, politicians and you. We are the problem!
If you are injured and are contacted by a lawyer or his runner, unethically seeking to solicit representation of you, you should call the Georgia Bar Association at (404) 527-8759.
Fletcher, you sound like Oprah with your statement about 50- and 60-year-old white men. Have you ever thought there never would have been a civil rights bill without these men? We never would have won world wars? Never would have walked on the moon? These white men are the reason we have the life we have.
Nikki Haley can’t ever be president. She removed the Confederate Flag as the state flag under her watch.
Mr. Fletcher, Are you saying only Republicans are creeps? I would be interested in an editorial by you on these: President and family money-making schemes; Congresswoman marrying brother to become citizen; Speaker and husband making millions on insider trading. Could you put all that in one article?
Forum, Mr. Cretin Squawker? Yeah, sure. This is no forum. It’s a cesspool of delusional, leftist, hate-filled propagandists.
Speaker Kevin and the Republicans cannot pass legislation on border security. The Republicans are the party of nothing.
I thought Janet Jackson showing herself at her Super Bowl performance was the worst. But Rihanna licking her fingers after checking on her wedgy was simply gross. And then she reached down front and gave herself a massage ... or whatever she was doing. Great game but just sick, sick halftime show.
One thing you can say about your mother-in-law’s cooking: She broke the dog of begging at the table.
Fake news alert: Biden creates 12 million new jobs. Malarkey. All the biggest employers are cutting tens of thousands of positions the next two months. Big tech giants, Disney, state governments, etc. Attention Biden cheerleaders: Prices rising daily is a sign of inflation. Time for a reality check.
Why are my property taxes going up to pay teachers more? Education scores are going down.
Georgia’s Republican elected officials are a perfect example of what Fletcher wrote about in his editorial. They’re self-important losers.
