Here I was thinking Will Thault was a voice of reason in an arena sorely lacking in same. ... His latest effort is nothing more than the far-right conspiracy-theory talking points. What a disappointment.
If the only racism you see is coming from Democrats, perhaps you need to get new glasses or to remove your hood. Republicans who judge by character are on false god Trump’s hit list. Why? They dared to vote for his impeachment for inciting his terrorists to attack the Capitol.
Albany taxpayers’ money flows toward the consultants like rain water flowing into the Flint River. After decades of efforts and millions of dollars in expenditures, we are still hiring consultants for future downtown development plans. What has the downtown manager been doing?
Doug Porter is a local treasure. Thank you for including his articles in The Albany Herald.
Why can't the commissioners just come up with plans for the city on their own instead of spending our tax dollars on a consultant and then spending more of our money to implement it?
The squawker asked, What do we have to look forward to in April? April is Confederate History Month.
According to Nancy Pelosi, walls are immoral, that is until they are to protect her. She could not care less about anyone else. What a waste of taxpayer money to keep the military at the capitol. When do they plan to send them home?
How could Congressman Scott have voted against Mr. Biden's relief plan when he has voters in his district that are hurting? Maybe time for a change.
One SMR stated they would rather be a "Trump-voting idiot" than a "Warnock-voting racist." I guess they are saying that voting for a black man makes you a racist. Warnock and Ossoff didn't get elected from metro Atlanta alone. They received votes from every county. Some SMRs still insist that Georgia is red. They also think Trump won the election. Both are false. Signed, Yours Truly
You must show negative COVID to fly, but with positive COVID you’re released over the border to travel unobstructed and vote Democrat. No problem.
Voting rolls should be purged. When someone moves away, they should not be allowed to vote at the new location and here in Albany. Unfortunately, there are those who oppose purging.
The Democrats are going out of their minds. They want to change voting laws so the Republicans won't have a chance. Biden has outlawed Dr. Seuss now. They are doing away with our history as being racist. What is coming next? Maybe they will go after the Bible as being homophobic. It is not as bad as it is going to get.
I find the squawks by That Masked Man and Yours Truly to be quite well-written and entertaining. I just wonder where the other voices of reason from that side of the fence are. The only squawks not heaping praise on Trump or tearing down Pelosi are sent in by conservatives who are just repeating what they hear Trump or some talking head say.
Very light traffic at the mass vaccination site on Monday. Please make an appointment and get vaccinated.
SMRs pay attention to the adult news. There could be a pop quiz later.
