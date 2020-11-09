squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fletcher, you’re dreaming — or smoking some mind-altering something — if you think this country is going to unite under Biden ... or anyone! We’re so ideologically divided now, no one is willing to give an inch to find common ground.
Daniel Del Vecchio’s letter to the editor in the Herald spoke volumes as to why our country continues to see a decline in morals, is forced to accept the unacceptable, our history changed, inclusion and diversity at all costs, no matter the damage and lowering of standards. The “woke” group wants us to be tolerant of standards that should not be tolerated, embrace what should not be embraced.
Enjoyed — and learned a few things — by reading Doug Porter’s article about lizards. Doug, thank you for contributing to the newspaper. I always enjoy reading your articles.
I LOL-ed when I read the story Sunday about people who were told they could still go down to the Elections office and vote after Tuesday. That kind of tells you what kind of electorate we have. No wonder used-car salesmen thrive around here.
YT and MM: The reason mentally deficient Joe stayed in the basement 95% of the time during the campaign: He knew the “fix” was in.
WOW! Never before have I seen a grown man blame everyone and everything but himself for his failures. When it became inevitable that he would lose, Trump started revving up his sycophantic base by saying he was cheated, and of course, they bought it hook, line and sinker. Wonder what those two — Trump and his worshippers — will do without each other.
Which hurt worse, Georgians: the election or the loss to Florida?
Seeing all the large crowds at Trump rallies and the handful at Biden’s, I am supposed to believe that Biden won this election? Never.
I’ll give B.J. Fletcher this: She doesn’t just sit around waiting to see what will happen with her businesses. I applaud her and the business owners at Cork N Bottle and 7 Cherries for trying something that will actually help save people money. I wish all of you the best.
I bet Nakita Khrushchev has a big smile on his face. Snowflakes should Google his speech when he visited the United States. Oh, wait Google probably doesn’t want people to know the truth about what he said.
I saw where Melania is telling her husband to accept his defeat and move on. I bet she can’t wait to get out of the public eye so she too can dump Trump. Maybe she’ll go back to her former career ... which you can find all over the internet.
Funny thing how David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who had to spend tens of millions of dollars between them just to make runoffs, haven’t jumped all over the Trump-was-cheated train. After all, they both based their elections on how blindly loyal they were to the soon-to-be ex-president.
I wish all those new business owners the best. It’s tough to get a business going in the best of circumstances, but in the middle of a pandemic ... that’s a tough nut to crack. But I promise to support all these businesses I can (especially the one with the distilled spirits!) and hope they all can make it.
